Pea Ridge Military Park hosts events this weekend

Pea Ridge National Military Park will host several events this weekend with programs scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

The program schedule includes:

Friday, April 28 6-7:15 p.m. -- "The Sultana Disaster: Prisons, Greed and Espionage." This is a special program on the 158th anniversary of the sinking of the steamboat Sultana in the visitor center auditorium. On April 27, 1865, the steamboat Sultana, overloaded with more than 2,000 soldiers returning home from the Civil War, was steaming up the Mississippi River when a boiler exploded, killing an estimated 1,169 of the passengers. The sinking of the Sultana is the worst maritime disaster in US history.

Saturday, April 29 10 a.m.-2 p.m. -- Calling all Junior Rangers to to celebrate Junior Ranger Day! The park will have a special, one-day-only Pea Ridge Junior Ranger booklet for kids of all ages to complete and earn a Pea Ridge Junior Park Ranger badge. The park will also have Junior Ranger Sounds Explorer, Night Explorer, Railroad Explorer and other booklets available for completion.

Saturday, April 29 8:30-10 p.m. -- In celebration of National Astronomy Day, Pea Ridge National Military Park will host an astronomy Star Party at the visitor center presented by the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society. Sugar Creek Astronomical Society members will guide visitors in an exploration of the night sky. Don't have a telescope? No worries, society members will have telescopes set up for visitors to look through. Individuals who would like to bring their own telescope are invited to do so. This is a family friendly event for all ages. Participants are encouraged to bring drinking water and chairs. Admission is free.

For more information on any of these events call 479-451-8122 x 1227.

Pea Ridge National Military Park preserves and commemorates the March 7-8, 1862, battle that helped Union forces maintain physical and political control of the state of Missouri. Administered by the National Park Service, the 4,300-acre battlefield is located 10 miles north of Rogers, just off US Highway 62. Visit the park's Facebook page or online at nps.gov/peri or call 479-451-8122 x 1227 for more information.