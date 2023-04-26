OPINION: What is a chaplain?

Sometimes I am asked about what a chaplain does, the difference between a pastor and a chaplain. In the April Journal of the International Conference of Police Chaplains, Dr. Barbara W. Dail, a chaplain with the Greenville Police Department in North Carolina, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the United States Secret Service and the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently shared her perspective as a chaplain. She writes:

Serving as a chaplain is different from serving as a pastor, because even though I have my own faith tradition, I am serving people of all faith traditions ...While I am sometimes called on to offer formal prayers at ceremonies or meeting with an officer, often my prayers take the form of simple presence.

Silent words offered as I walk a crime scene. Spending time with an officer who is struggling after a challenging incident, providing space for reflection and care. Showing up when I am called on, wearing my Chaplain badge wherever I go, a visible reminder to all: God's presence is here. You are not alone.

I remember being called on to join an officer recently in a ride-along. He was not someone I knew well. When he was told of the assignment, he said to me, "You know, I don't particularly like ride-alongs, and I don't particularly like chaplains." Maybe he thought I would preach at him or try to convert him, but that is not my role. I am called to be present, to listen, to provide emotional and spiritual care. And so we rode together, quiet at first, but slowly he began to speak. We talked about his life, his decision to join the police force, his passions, his hopes. I never brought up religion, yet it was a deeply spiritual conservation. At the end of the night, he looked at me and said, "You're welcome to ride with me anytime you want." This, too, is prayer.

Several years ago, I received a call from dispatch to respond to a quadruple homicide ...When I arrived at the scene, there was yellow tape everywhere. I began to walk around, being present among the officers as they worked. I am one of them, but I am also set apart: a confidential safe place for them. They know they can say anything to me, that they can share their darkest thoughts, or deepest fears. And so as they attended to the crime scene, I attended to them. I spoke with them to help them process their pain, their anger, their grief. This, too, is prayer.

Sometimes I talk with the families of victims, or those being arrested. Sometimes I interact with other personnel, EMS or Fire Fighters, ER staff at the hospital, or a rookie officer responding to his or her first call. Some conversations seem mundane. Other conversations are full of meaning and revelation. But each one is surrounded in prayer. My presence is a reminder to them that God is with them, in whatever trauma or challenge they face. And often, as they leave, I offer a brief prayer in my heart: "Look after them today, Lord." A silent benediction as they depart. And this, too, is prayer.

In closing, Dr. Dail suggests a prayer on behalf of those serving in Law Enforcement: You are the presence of order, safety, and well-being in the places you go. May you be upheld and comforted by the assurance of God's constant presence at your side. May God bring peace, protection, wisdom, and leadership to you and also those that respond with you.

I have encountered several medical, fire fighting and law enforcement personnel who have been able to comfort and pray with people under stress, and do a good job; but they do not have the ability to bring the presence of God to the situation. Only those called by God to that function, those who have been tested and set apart by their religious community, are able to do that. I personally resonate with Dr. Dail in her role as a chaplain, although I am not so sure I could have expressed it as well as she did.

However, there is one thing that Dr. Dail left out: There is a great need for people to remember to pray and to care for their chaplains as well. They, too, are human beings with a lot of feelings and stress. This, too, is prayer, and anyone who believes in God may offer it.