National Day of Prayer set for May 4

The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance held on the first Thursday of May, designated by the United States Congress, when people are asked "to turn to God in prayer and meditation." The president is required by law to sign a proclamation each year, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day.

Each year there is a Bible verse and theme to the day. The 2023 verse comes from James 5:16B: "The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much." (nationaldayofprayer.org)

Joy Class of Bella Vista is organizing and spreading the word about the event this year. Bella Vista will celebrate with an hour of dedicated prayer at the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel on Thursday, May 4, from 11 a.m.-noon. The public is encouraged to attend and offer prayers for our country. There will be a microphone set up at the front of the chapel for all who wish to share a devoted prayer.

Students with The Institute of Music Worship and the Arts, off Forest Hills Boulevard in Bella Vista, will provide music. IMWA provides a program of study in church worship ministry utilizing music and/or the arts.