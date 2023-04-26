Local resident opens DIY studio in Gravette

Bella Vista resident Stacy Anazagasty has opened Hammer and Stain NWA in Gravette, a DIY (do it yourself) workshop where people can come together and make friends while working on DIY projects. Her sister, Carissa Welch, also of Bella Vista, is her partner in the business.

Anazagasty's story goes back to 2016, when she lived in Minnesota and started a similar business called Craft My Party. The business took off immediately, she said, and she needed more support, so she purchased a license for Hammer and Stain, which has many locations around the country.

After a while, her husband got a job in Florida, so she sold Hammer and Stain in Minnesota and the family moved to Tampa. She got a job working for Lisa Huigens, the president of Hammer and Stain. In that role she traveled to different states and trained people at new studios, she said.

The downside of living in Tampa, however, is that she was far from friends and family, she said.

"I longed for family and friends, and it's really hard to (make friends) in a big city," she said.

Covid made the isolation even worse, she said. Many studios could no longer operate during covid, so her position was eliminated and she and her husband began wholesaling laser wood cutouts to Hammer and Stain studios.

"It was a lot of work," she said. "It was hard on our family."

So, when her husband's job became 100% remote, she wanted to either move back to Minnesota or move to Bella Vista to be near her parents. The family moved here last year in June, and Anazagasty said she has already made some new friends.

Upon moving to this area, she initially took a job as a cafeteria manager, but the job became stressful, and she decided at that point that she would rather work for herself again. That was when she decided to start up Hammer and Stain NWA.

Anazagasty said she thought about doing a mobile business, but, in visiting Bella Vista businesses, she learned that a lot of people are new to the area and do not have enough friends to invite to a DIY party. So she decided she needed a studio for public events and found the location in Gravette at 203 Main St. Southeast.

"We want this to be a place where women can get together, inspire one another and make something beautiful," she said.

Welch added, "It's a place to meet new people and make friends."

The business will hold a lot of public events as well as private parties, and they are now booking through June, she said. For a private party the hostess needs six people including herself. Hammer and Stain NWA offers team building and kids' birthday parties, DIY workshops, girls' night out parties and fundraisers. Among the projects that Anazagasty has offered in the past or will offer are cookie decorating, permanent jewelry, succulent bar, signs and door hangers, lazy Susan and bigger projects like blankets, blanket ladders, mantels, sofa tables and planters, etc.

"It's definitely taken off faster than I expected," she said. "It's fun to see how many people love this idea."

The business is open by event. Go to hammerandstainnwa.com or message her on Facebook or call her at 479-274-0011 to schedule a party.

"We just want everyone to feel welcome," she said.