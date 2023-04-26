Life of service honored with Quilt of Valor

He served his nation 28 years, his city government eight years as mayor and four as an elected City Council member, his local Property Owners Association as both golf committee chair and elected board chair for six years and continues to serve in his local Rotary Club.

A life of service to others, Frank E. Anderson, the mayor of Bella Vista from 2007-13, has been involved with his community by serving, leading and championing many local foundations, organizations and churches in the 35 years of his Bella Vista life, having moved to this area in 1987.

On Wednesday, April 19, Anderson was respectfully honored for his United States Air Force military service when Centerton's Linda Box, a member of the national Quilt of Valor Foundation, presented Anderson with a Quilt of Valor for his military service. The presentation took place at The Weekly Vista office with Julie Hull, Bella Vista Mayor John Flynn, Xyta Lucas, Jann Pittman, Robert Box, Brendan O'Byrne and Terri O'Byrne in attendance to witness the distinguished heartfelt award of comfort and respect.

During the ceremony Anderson was asked how many medals he had been awarded during his military career, to which he replied, "Not many, as the generals were not much into giving awards after you just told them they were not doing their job right."

The quilt -- cut, stitched and pieced together by Box and quilted by Cliff Goggins -- is an original pattern created by the Quilt of Valor Foundation with beautifully displayed blocks of The Pledge of Allegiance among stripes of red, white and blue and lots of stars.

The backside of this quilt is American red full of stars with a placard which states it is a Quilt of Valor awarded to Frank E. Anderson, Ret. Lt. Col USAF for 28 years of service in the USA Air Force on April 19, 2023, with Box's name as the quilt creator and Goggins' as the quilter. The intricate quilting shows stitching of stars and stripes and is a truly remarkable piece of work.

Box started the presentation with simple words, letting Anderson know that the country is proud of his service. Many service members are gratified in hearing those words and The Quilt of Valor organization ensures they hear them. The mission statement given on the Quilts of Valor Foundation website (quvf.org) states the organization's commitment is "to cover our veterans and service members with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor," and continues with Founder Catherine Roberts' standards of excellence in its making: "I knew a Quilt of Valor had to be a quality-made quilt, not a 'charity quilt.' A Quilt of Valor had to be quilted, not tied, which meant hand or machine quilting. It would be 'awarded,' not just passed out like magazines or videos, and would say unequivocally, 'Thank you for your service, sacrifice and valor in serving our nation.'"

Anderson's service, a service of 28 years, took he and his family to Duluth, Minn., Casablanca, Morocco; Lincoln, Neb.; Biloxi, Miss.; Tokyo, Japan; Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland; The Pentagon, Washington, D.C.; and, finally, home to Omaha, Neb., and the Strategic Air Command.

He retired at age 49 as Lt. Colonel, fulfilling an internal auditor career.

Quilts of Valor Foundation began in 2003 with a dream, literally a dream. Roberts' son, Nat, was deployed in Iraq. According to Catherine, "The dream was as vivid as real life. I saw a young man sitting on the side of his bed in the middle of the night, hunched over. The permeating feeling was one of utter despair. I could see his war demons clustered around, dragging him down into an emotional gutter. Then, as if viewing a movie, I saw him in the next scene wrapped in a quilt. His whole demeanor changed from one of despair to one of hope and well-being. The quilt had made this dramatic change. The message of my dream was: Quilts = Healing.

"The model appeared simple: have a volunteer team who would donate their time and materials to make a quilt," she continued. "One person would piece the top and the other would quilt it. I saw the name for this special quilt: it was Quilt of Valor, a QOV."

Anderson, 85, who said his military service "was a good life and was good to me," intends to display his treasured award proudly on a wall of his living room for all to see.

Terri OByrne/The Weekly Vista On record forever, each Quilt of Valor contains labeling of the recipient's name, rank, service branch, date awarded and the names of creator and quilter. As of July 2022, there have been over 318,483 quilts awarded to service members and veterans.

