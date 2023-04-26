Council approves two new BVPD vehicles

On a day when the city of Bella Vista celebrated its new Public Safety Building with a flag raising and ribbon cutting ceremony, the Bella Vista Police Department, which is the chief occupant of the building, received word it will be getting two new vehicles.

The decision was made by virtue of a 6-0 vote by the Bella Vista City Council at the outset of its Monday night regular session held at the District Courtroom, which is also located in the new building.

The item was the first of five ordinances and five resolutions on the Council's agenda.

Police Chief James Graves told the Council during its work session held earlier this month that these two vehicles would replace two of the department's existing vehicles

The ordinance waives the requirements of formal competitive bidding and authorizes a contract with Superior Automotive Group in the total amount of $74,570 for purchase of the two 2023 Dodge Charger police vehicles.

The Council then took up the first reading of an ordinance amending Section 28-1 Sewer Connections Required in Bella Vista's Code of Ordinances that requires a sanitary sewer connection when service becomes available within 100 feet of a house lot or adjoining lot.

Current Arkansas regulatory language for the treatment and disposal of human waste calls for the point to be within 300 feet of access.

A proposal to amend Bella Vista's requirement to within 300 feet was presented Monday night and will be discussed in the Council's May work session, scheduled for Monday, May 15, at 5:30 p.m. prior to a second reading on Monday, May 22, at 6:30 p.m.

The Council also passed a resolution authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a contract with Garrett Excavating, Inc., in an amount not to exceed $1,247,056.10 for asphalt street resurfacing (hot mix overlay), and a resolution authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into Amendment #1 to the contract with Hight Jackson Associates, PA, in the amount of $49,350 related to large scale development requirements for the Street's Department's wash bay to be located next to the Street Department premises.

Also passed by the Council was a resolution approving the mayor's appointment of Gina Porter to the Bella Vista Arts Council for a three-year term ending April 22, 2026, as well as resolutions approving the mayor's two appointments to the city's Tree Advisory Board. Those being appointed are Elizabeth Duncan (Position 5) and Graham Edwards (Position 4). Both will serve three-year terms ending on May 1, 2026.

Before adjourning the meeting, Fowler announced the city's schedule of upcoming meetings (all to be held at the Bella Vista District Court):

Planning Commission work session at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Planning Commission regular session at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 8.

Board of Construction Appeals at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9 (if necessary).

City Council work session at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 15.

City Council regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22.