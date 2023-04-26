Community Band warming up for season

The Bella Vista Community Concert Band's 39th concert season begins on Tuesday, May 16, at Blowing Springs Park.

The band welcomes and promotes all musicians that want to join in the fun. Musicians travel from Bentonville, Gravette, Eureka Springs, Garfield, Rogers, Siloam Springs, Holiday Island, Neosho, Mo., and Sulphur Springs as well as Rocky Comfort, Mo., and Anderson, Mo., to play with the band. There are former directors and music teachers, current music teachers and some that play in the Bella Vista big band. The band spans many generations and hopes to recruit more musicians who enjoyed band in high school and college. There are no auditions or tryouts for potential new members. This is also a great opportunity for students still in high school or college to practice and perform during their summer vacation.

The band is currently looking for more clarinets and low brass and is greatly in need of another good percussionist. Those interested in joining the band are asked to please contact Shari Ogburn at 479-448-9150. Practice is every Monday night at the Bella Vista Community Church from 6-8 p.m. and the first rehearsal for the 2023 season will be May 1.

The Community Band provides live music for area residents and opportunities for those who play, or have played, band instruments and to participate in music making. The schedule runs from May through September with a special Christmas program on Sunday, Dec. 10, at the Bella Vista Community Church starting at 3 p.m.

Public concerts are outdoor performances at Blowing Springs Park in Bella Vista. Concerts start at 7 p.m. with the exception of Monday, Sept. 4, which will start at 6:30 p.m. The Blowing Springs Park is located east of Highway 71 on Mercy Way. Those attending will need to bring a chair to sit in for the concert.

Prime Cut Catering will offer a picnic supper served from 5-6:45 p.m. No tickets or reservations are required. All those in attendance who would like the supper simply need to stand in line, pay their money, pick up their food and eat. Prime Cut Catering will be offering hamburgers, hot dogs, brisket, pulled pork, chicken sandwiches, sides and a drink.

Performance dates are as follows: Tuesday, May 16; Monday, May 29; Tuesday, June 13; Tuesday, July 4; Tuesday, July 18; Tuesday, Aug. 1; Tuesday, Aug. 15; Monday, Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 24; and Sunday, Dec. 10, for the special Christmas program in Becker Hall at the Methodist Church of Bella Vista beginning at 3 p.m.