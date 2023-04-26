Cards and Games

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners April 13 were: Deanna Smith, first; Connie Clark, second; and Wilda Werner, third.

Play is every Thursday at 10 a.m at Papa Mike's, located at 2 Kingsdale Lane, with an open invitation to all.

St. Bernard

Second Monday Pinochle

Winners April 10 were: Couples -- Sharon and Larry Johnson, first; Terry McClure and Stan Neukircher, second; Chuck Seeley and Ginny Swinney, honorable mention. Individuals -- Nelda Tome, first; Bill Schernikau, second; Nancy Veach, third; and Janet Callarman, honorable mention.

This double deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Lane. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. For more information contact Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-685-5376.

Monday Potluck 'N Games

Winners on April 17 in the game of 7 were: Edie Howard, first; and Bob Bower, second.

Winners in Texas Canasta were: Gloria Sperry, first; and Sharon Bower, second.

This group meets every Monday at 5 p.m. for potluck and games at the First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Tuesday/Thursday

Duplicate Bridge.

Winners April 18 were: North-South, Robert Makela and Bob Gromatka; and East-West, Billie Herriott and Len Fetting.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

Tuesday Night

Couples Cribbage

Winners April 23 were: Kevin and Betsy Bernier, first; and Jim and Janet Callarman and Ginger Anderson and Bill Schernikau, second (tie); Nancy Veach and Ginny Swinney, fourth; and Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin, honorable mention.

Play is every Tuesday in Parrish Hall at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Lane. The doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining, please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Second Thursday

Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies on the second Thursday of every month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Lane, just off Lancashire Boulevard and east of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite game. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. This is the place for those who are new to the area and looking for some card-playing friends.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks to share with the group are welcome. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

St. Bernard

Charitable Bingo

Bingo is played the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in Parrish Hall at St. Bernard Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane. A snack bar is available during Bingo as well. All are welcome.

Email scores to [email protected]