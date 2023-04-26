Bella Vista Club News

Laureate Alpha Gamma

The Laureate Alpha Gamma chapter of Beta Sigma Phi held its meeting on Wednesday, April 12, at the home of Barbara Zornes with Jan Vogel acting as co-hostess. The meeting was called to order by President Ricki Lankowski. Officer and Committee reports were given. Founder's Day letter from the International Office was read. Installation of officers for the 2023-24 year were given. The incoming officers are: President, Mona Tate; Vice President, Annette Allsup; Treasurer, Hannah Garvin; Recording Secretary, Barbara Zornes; Corresponding Secretary, Ricki Landowski; and Parliamentarian, Ricki Landowski. Secret Sister presents were passed around. A program was given on "Left-Handed Facts" and "Darwin Awards" by Program Chairman Lori Langley.

Ozark Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, will walk Saturday, April 29. in Springdale. Registration is from 9 a.m.-noon at the Ozark Highlands Nature Center, at 3400 N. 40th Street in Springdale. The 5k and 10k walks are on paved trails starting at the Nature Center, walking to and around Lake Springdale through rolling hills and woods to J.B.Hunt Park and sports complex and ending back at the Nature Center. The event is open to everyone. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. An AVA athletic waiver must be signed by those participating in any event. A parent or guardian must sign for children under 18. The fee for event credit is $3. Anyone may participate for free after signing the waiver, if no credit is desired.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Benton County Master Gardeners

The next meeting of the Benton County Master Gardeners is Tuesday, May 2, at 6 p.m. and will feature Melissa Bond, the Pumpkin Queen of Gentry. Social time begins at 5:30 p.m. with some members offering help with technology issues. Meetings are open to the public and take place at the Church of Christ Lodge located at 816 NW 8th Street in Bentonville.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects like the Helping Hands vegetable garden where fresh produce is donated to the food bank. Information: http://home.bentoncountygardening.org/

BV ChristianWomen's Connection

The May Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held Wednesday, May 3, at 9 a.m. at 11682 W. Hwy 72 in Bentonville. Reservations are not necessary for the Prayer Connection and all are welcome.

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch on Wednesday, May 10, from 9-10:30 a.m., at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. The inspirational speaker will be Melanie Golightly from Lenexa, Kan. Her message is entitled "Pursuing Perfection -- Provided with Peace." The special feature will be "Custom Design Hair Solutions" by Amanda Wambold.

Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon on Friday, May 5. For reservations call 479-366-7562 or text 479-381-6516 or email [email protected]

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale hiking club will be hiking Friday, May 5, at Lake Fayetteville on the dirt trails around the lake. This is a 5 mile loop hike.

Interested hikers may contact Trail Boss Bev Munstermann, at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

BV Needlework Club

The Bella Vista Needlework Club meets the first Monday of each month at 10 a.m. in the Bank OZK community room. The bank is located in Sugar Creek Center by Allen's Food Market. The next meeting is Monday, May 3. New members are always welcome and all needle craft is welcome: knitting, crocheting, cross stitch, etc. Those who have a project they would like to show can bring it for show-and-tell. Coffee is available or participants can bring their own beverage. For more information call Rosalyn Sloan at 479-553-7425.

NWA Women's Chorus

The NWA Women's Chorus meets every Monday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. in the choir room at First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive. There are no tryouts and previous experience is not required to join. All women who love to sing are invited. The chorus performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for clubs and events and is directed by Dr. Larry Zehring. For more information go to nwarkansaswomenschorus.com and Facebook.com/BellaVistaChorus/.

BV Men's Chorus

Bella Vista Men's Chorus has changed the night of its rehearsals to Tuesday nights in an effort to appeal to more men interested in singing. Rehearsals are at 6:30 p.m. in the choir room at First United Methodist Church in Bella Vista. All men are welcome to join and no audition is required. The BVMC has been performing in Bella Vista for more than 40 years and the members hope the chorus will continue for many years to come.

