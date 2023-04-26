Bella Vista church news

Bella Vista

Community Church

For those who have registered, the Community Women's Conference "Building a Heart like His" with Sue Donaldson is this Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Those who are interested in singing or being part of a bell choir are welcome to practice on Wednesdays. Bell choir meets at 4:30 p.m. and choir practice begins at 5:30 p.m.

Interested in Ping Pong? Everyone is invited to join in on Thursday mornings from 9-10 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Looking for "community"? There are a number of Community Life Groups available for individuals to choose from. Contact the church office.

The ROMEO Club (Retired Old Men Eating Out) will meet for breakfast at Papa Mikes on Thursday, May 4 at 8 a.m.

"Escape From Alcatraz" will be a special presentation for the community on Saturday, May 20, at 9 a.m. The program will be led by Harlan Phillips, the FBI agent in charge of the investigation.

Information: email [email protected]; call 479-855-1126; or stop by the church at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Bella Vista

Lutheran Church

There will be only one worship service on April 30 and it will be at 9:30 a.m.

Choir rehearsals are on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m.

GriefShare classes are every Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. in the library. This is a support group for those who have lost a loved one. If you have questions contact Diane Turner at 479-640-1508.

BVLC Women in Mission is an outreach ministry program which includes ongoing projects of Prayer Shawls, Quilting and Lutheran World Relief School Kits. The quilters meet the second and fourth Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon to serve the people in our community who are in need. "Best Choice" labels are also collected at the pantry. Donations of these labels have aided in putting money towards food items.

Bella Vista Christian Fellowship

The Bella Vista Christian Fellowship is a gathering of Christians seeking meaningful Christian worship and fellowship. It is ecumenical in design, non-denominational, open communion and all are welcome.

The life and ministry of the Bella Vista Christian Fellowship is administered by the members. Pastor Richard A. Solberg leads Sunday worship, but the organization and direction of the fellowship is assumed by the laity. This is a lay-led fellowship where everyone has a sense of ownership and responsibility.

They meet every Sunday at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of St. Bernard's Catholic Church located at 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. They welcome both Christians and seekers to worship. Questions can be answered by emaiing [email protected]

Highland Christian Church (DoC)

Highland Christian Church will host a Red Cross Blood Drive on Tuesday, May 16, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Please register at redcrossblood.org and register under Highland Christian Church, Bella Vista. The church is located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Presbyterian Church of

Bella Vista

Activities open to the community include the Exercise Group, which meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. in the fellowship hall; the Busy Hands knit and crochet group, which meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby; and the Fun with Writing group, which meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the parlor.

United Lutheran Church

Bella Vista

United Lutheran Church will open its parking lot on the corner of Cooper Road and Forrest Hills Road for those who would like to sell their items at the Bella Vista Citywide Garage Sale scheduled for April 28-29. Anyone interested in renting a parking spot is asked to call the church office.

The first Intranational Village Food Festival will kick off Saturday, May 13, at 5 p.m. with a Louisiana Shrimp Boil. Cost is $15 and limited meals are available so reservations are recommended. Call the church office for reservations.

The Second Annual Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Festival will be held three days this year: Oct. 19-21. If interested in reserving a booth please contact the church office for more information by calling 479-855-1325.

Highlands Church -- A United

Methodist Congregation

The Highlands Flea and Boutique will be held Friday, April 28, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., and Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m.-noon. This 28th annual event will be held at Highlands Church and hosted by the United Methodist Women. All proceeds are donated to local women's and children's charities. Items for sale will include: furniture, household items, jewelry, collectables, tools, lawn and garden, baked goods and much more. The location is 371 Glasgow Road.

Beautiful Savior

Lutheran Church

Free senior exercise classes are available to the community at 1 p.m. on Monday (dance aerobics), Wednesday (aerobics) and Friday (walk aerobics). All are welcome.

Village Bible Church

Each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Village Bible hosts a Praise & Prayer Service that is open to all.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The church currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 250 families.