Bella Vista, Bentonville, restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

April 12

Bentley's

911 S.E. 28th St., Suite 7, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No proof of a Certified Food Manager available at the time of inspection.

April 13

Walmart Neighborhood Market -- Food Store

906 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Multiple cans of pineapple chunks dented along bottom seam.

Core violations: None

April 14

Gold Town Sushi & Korean BBQ

1100 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: Employee washing dishes did not wash their hands when going from handling dirty dishes to handling clean dishes. Food items in open-air cooler were between 46-51 degrees (cucumber salad at 51 degrees, cooked tofu at 49 degrees and BBQ sauce at 46 degrees).

Priority foundation violations: Rice scoop is being stored in water at 79 degrees. Drink mix plastic bottles are being reused to hold BBQ sauces.

Core violations: Multiple ceiling tiles in kitchen area have water stains and a few are sagging due to the water damage.

Trash Creamery, LLC

401 S.W. A St., Suite 101, Bentonville

Priority violations: Sanitizer bucket at less than 100 ppm quat. Bucket is also stored on floor.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Wee Friends Discovery Center

201 N.W. Second St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Unlabeled spray bottle of bleach water under sink.

Core violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

April 12 -- Candle Point Bentonville, LLC, 3100 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

April 13 -- PopUp Drink Thru, 2001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery, 906 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

April 14 -- Loafin' Joe's Food Truck, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville; The Holler / Commissary Kitchen, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville