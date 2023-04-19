Weekly Vista Obituaries for April 19, 2023

Robin Lee Davis

Robin Lee Davis, 60, died unexpectedly on April 12, 2023, in Bella Vista, Ark.

She was born Feb. 1, 1963, in Wichita, Kan.

She was predeceased by her parents, Howard and Eloise Pearce.

She is survived by her husband, Chris Davis; her four children, Tosha Moll, Shea Moll, Denee' Rugg, Kayleigh Moates; and eight grandchildren.

No services will be held at this time.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences can be left at www.funeralmation.com.

Marilyn Lasater

Marilyn Lasater, 90, of Bella Vista, Ark., died March 31, 2023.

She was born Nov. 12, 1932, to John and Murney Loewen in St. Joseph, Mo. She met Jene Lasater and they were married for 61 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jene Lasater.

She is survived by her five children Theresa (Dennis) McCormick, Rodney (Kay) Lasater, Rhonda (Mark) Schulz, Brent (Veta) Lasater, Tod (Shelly) Lasater; and 14 grandchildren.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Larry R. Madison

Larry R. Madison, 73 died April 11, 3023 due to unexpected complicated illness at Mercy Hospital in Roger's, Ark.

He was born Sept. 25, 1949, to Donald and Gertrude Madison of Kansas City, Mo. After graduating from Northeast Senior high school he went to work for Ash Grove Cement Company of Overland Park, Kan. He stayed 30 years. In 1982 he met and married Peggy Holt and her son; later adopting Arthur as his son. In 2000, they relocated to Bella Vista and worked for 13 years retiring for the second time. Larry enjoyed watching most sports and collecting coins.

He is survived by his wife Peggy; son Art (Amy); three grandchildren; a brother, James Madison; and sister, Sandra Tarr.

There will be a private service for family only, per his wishes.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home of Bella Vista.

Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com