Scoreboard

by Staff Reports | April 19, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

Golf Scores

Bella Vista Men's

Nine-Hole Golf Association

Kingswood, April 12

Scramble

A-FLIGHT -- First (tie), Tom Van Etta and Mark Milton (24); third (tie), Joe D'Anna and John Schmitt (25)

B-FLIGHT -- First (tie), Bill Winzig, Ralph Nimmer, Randy Dietz, Barry Owne, Bob Davis and Steve Larsen (24)

C-FLIGHT -- First, Mike Robinson (22); second, John Haynes (23); third, Jim Hofferber (24)

D-FLIGHT -- First, Hilary Krueger (24); second, Charlets Hult (25); third (tie), David Schenk and Duane Kuske (26)

Email scores to [email protected]

Print Headline: Scoreboard

