Scoreboard

Golf Scores
Bella Vista Men's
Nine-Hole Golf Association
Kingswood, April 12
Scramble
A-FLIGHT -- First (tie), Tom Van Etta and Mark Milton (24); third (tie), Joe D'Anna and John Schmitt (25)
B-FLIGHT -- First (tie), Bill Winzig, Ralph Nimmer, Randy Dietz, Barry Owne, Bob Davis and Steve Larsen (24)
C-FLIGHT -- First, Mike Robinson (22); second, John Haynes (23); third, Jim Hofferber (24)
D-FLIGHT -- First, Hilary Krueger (24); second, Charlets Hult (25); third (tie), David Schenk and Duane Kuske (26)
