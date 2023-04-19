The Weekly Vista
Pet of the Week

by Bennett Horne | April 19, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This weeks Bella Vista Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Sidney, a female brown tabby cat. She is housebroken, has been spayed and is up to date on her vaccinations. According to shelter officials Sidney is a shy girl and they believe it would be best if she were to be adopted into a quiet home. Her adoption fee is $60. For more information on Sidney, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Print Headline: Pet of the Week

