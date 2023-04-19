Native plants aid the envirnoment

There's a lot of information available about native plants and Garden Club member Megan Eichelberger has been finding all she can. When she moved to Bella Vista and needed to add landscaping to her backyard, she decided to go native.

One reason to look for native plants is that they are more likely to survive the climate extremes in the area.

"Native plants are adapted perfectly," she said. "They're ready for weather extremes. Some are drought tolerant; some are good in wetlands."

But there are other reasons to plant native varieties.

"It has to do with invasive plants in the woods around here," she said. "What happens is, plants are introduced to the woods from people's gardens and they become naturalized. They choke out the native under story."

Just keeping your non-native plants small isn't an answer, she said, explaining that birds will swoop in and eat berries and then spread the seeds through their excrement.

Invasive plants like Callery pears, sometimes called Bradford pears, often grow quickly which makes them even more dangerous.

Another landscape plant gone bad is Privet. It spreads under the soil and like Callery pears, privot is a fast grower.

Although many people love the look and the scent of honeysuckle, it's also on the list, Eichelberger said.

"I was hiking at Blowing Springs and there's so much bush honeysuckle there," she said.

Kudzu, a woody vine, is also a problem in Arkansas, although it's worse in other regions like Alabama and Tennesee.

Instead of invasive plants, she recommends native plants. If a native plants starts to spread, it doesn't do any harm.

She knows of programs in other areas where eradicating invasive plants is the goal. Some places will ask volunteers to collect the berries of an invasive plant to keep them from spreading. She doesn't know of that going on in Bella Vista.

People move to northwest Arkansas to enjoy the natural beauty so they should take care not to destroy it. She recommends that newcomers take a look at the woods behind their Bella Vista home and try to echo it in their landscaping -- especially in the backyard, close to the woods.

Sometimes you have to look to find native plants. It's not always a good idea to look at one of the national chains that sells seedlings. They may not have the interest or the information needed to recommend native plants. It's better, she said, to find a nursery that's been in the area for a long time. She likes Matkins in Bentonville.

There are also plant sales put on by nonprofits including the Master Naturalist group and Compton Gardens in Bentonville.

The Bella Vista Garden Club is building a native garden with a long term plan to raise natives and sell them in their plant sales in the future.

Not every non-native plant is bad. Butterfly gardens or pollinator gardens aren't exclusively native plants, she said, but those gardens don't usually include invasive species. They do include lots of flowers for the pollinators as well as host plants for specific types of caterpillars.

For more information on native plants, Eichelberger recommends a book by UA professor Jennifer Ogle, "Trees, Shrubs, and Woody Vines of Arkansas." It's available on Amazon.