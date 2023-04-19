The Weekly Vista
Meetings

by Staff Reports | April 19, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

City

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are held in person at the District Courtroom unless circumstances dictate meeting via Zoom. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov/.

April 20 -- City Council work session, 5:30 p.m.

April 27 -- City Council regular session, 6:30 p.m.

April 27 -- The Bella Vista Advertising and Promotion Commission's quarterly meeting, 2:30 p.m. in the POA Conference Room, 98 Club House Dr in Bella Vista.

April 30 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m.

POA

Property Owners Association meetings are held at Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and live-streamed.

April 20 -- Board of Directors work session, 9 a.m.

April 27 -- Board of Directors regular session, 6 p.m.

May 10 -- Recreation Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

May 10 -- Lakes Committee (JAC), 2 p.m.

May 10 -- Golf Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

May 11 -- Rules & Regulation Meeting, 1:30 p.m.

