Looking forward to Memorial Day heroes

by Terri OByrne | April 19, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

By Terri OByrne

The Weekly Vista

The Weekly Vista would like to invite its readers to submit a photo of a family member who served in the military and fell in action for an addition that will be printed along with the May 17 issue. This addition will appear in the Wednesday edition prior to Memorial Day 2023.

It would be an honor for The Weekly Vista to reflect on the sacrifice of those who have given their lives in military service.

Please submit photos via email to [email protected] Along with the photo, please include the following information: name, branch of military, war served, date of death and a brief description of your (our) hero who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The deadline for submission is Wednesday, May 17. Once the submission is received, those submitting photos will be asked to sign a photo release form online. Those simple directions will come from the office of The Weekly Vista.

