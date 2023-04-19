LETTER: Kudos to the POA

We would like to thank the POA and the Recreation Committee for all the great amenities you offer to residents and guests of Bella Vista. We had company this past weekend and we took advantage of the pool at Branchwood, walking trails, Blowing Springs, the playgrounds, and the Easter egg hunt at Riordan. Thank you for these activities and the quality of life they provide here in Bella Vista. I know there were many others who took advantage of these amenities as we saw many families and individuals out and about on a beautiful weekend.

Debbie and Stu Sorensen

Bella Vista