Highland Christian Church celebrates 25 years

On Sunday, Highland Christian Church on Forest Hills Boulevard celebrated 25 years as a church.

Charter member Mary Jane Kuhlman said the church evolved from an eight-person Bible study that met in homes starting in 1988. Bill and Vivian Keller were the founders. The Kellers just recently died, he at 100 in August of 2022 and she in March of this year. Kuhlman said the group was discouraged in its early years about being able to form a church because there were already 18 churches in the village, and they felt there were enough, however, Bill Keller told them, "God is patient."

In 1997, 35 people pledged to pay off the original building at a cost of $500,000. Since the original building was completed in 1998, there have been two additions. The original building was paid off in 2014, according to member Carlene Beam.

The first pastor of the new church was Paul Seal, Kuhlman said, and under his pastorate the church began to grow in 2002.

Member Charles Beam said Seal was in favor of Sunday school, and he wanted to add some folding doors to the building to make space for more Sunday school classes. The cost for the doors was going to be $15,000, and at that point the members started talking about building some classrooms instead. They estimated they could build the addition for $35,000, and the actual cost was $37,000, Charles Beam said. It was built in 2005. Most of the work was done by church volunteers.

"We had 15 men that volunteered," he said. "Some worked every day."

Charter member Dorothy Guffey noted the church did not go into debt on the addition.

"Everybody pitched in, and everybody gave," she said.

Carlene Beam added, "Some were retired and needed an outlet for that energy. It continues today. People in this church are just very generous."

In 2007, church members pitched in again and built a fellowship hall. It has recently been renamed Keller Hall in memory of founders Bill and Vivian Keller.

Pastor Skip French started at the church on Jan. 1, 2019, and the next year the pandemic hit. The church had to close its doors for a time, and they recorded the services and published them online, he said. During that time about 200 people watched the services online. Now about 42 watch online every week in addition to the in-person congregation, he said.

"I think covid taught us church is not the building, it's the people," he said.

French writes a column that appears in "The Weekly Vista."

Perfect Harmony meets at the church, as does Andante, and the Red Cross holds a blood drive in the fellowship hall every six weeks, church office administrator Bette Becht said.

French said, "The thing about this church is they have so much love for one another and anyone who walks through the door. If you're here once you're greeted like a visitor. If you're here twice, you're greeted like a member of the family. I've been a pastor almost 37 years and I've always had nice, caring congregations, but here, everyone from one side to the other side cares for one another."

Carlene Beam said, "Everyone has always said this church is so friendly."

Betty Pierce said, "For me, this church is family. I have no children, no grandchildren. I adopted this church and they adopted me."

Guffey said the church has fantastic music, featuring organist Don Powers, pianist Debra Hall and choir director Dr. Robert Ritschel.

French said, "The nice thing about being the 25th year in the building is I've seen changes in the building and I've only been here four years."

He noted changes like new screens, a new soundboard and hearing assist devices.

"I think there's a lot for the future. Twenty-five years is a great celebration for the future," he said.

Becht said Rev. Barbara Jones was the guest speaker at the 25th anniversary. Also, Rev. Ray Ticknor dressed up as Alexander Campbell and discussed the founding of the denomination. The celebration also included a potluck with recipes from the 2003 church cookbook.

The members shared that their theme is "The welcoming place -- Hope, love, peace, joy, diversity."

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Highland Christian Church charter members Anne Kelly (left) and Martha Jane Kuhlman take their places before a potluck meal that featured recipes from the churchs 2003 cookbook on April 16, as the church celebrated its 25th anniversary.

