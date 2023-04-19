Healthy Families to host 5th Annual Diaper Drive

With a goal of 23,000 diapers, Child Care Aware of Northwest Arkansas is hosting the Healthy Families Program Annual Diaper Drive, April 1-30. The Diaper Drive will collect diapers to distribute throughout the year to the families enrolled in the program.

Healthy Families is a home-based parenting program who serves young parents between the ages of 12 and 24 in Benton County. To enroll in the program the mother must be pregnant or have a child 3 months of age or under. Families can stay in the program until the child is 3 years old.

Along with support, Healthy Families provides developmental screenings, nutrition information and a judgement free zone for all parenting questions. Weekly visits with each family include resources, such as diapers, household essentials and toys. Monthly group events offer a community for families and a chance to explore new experiences. The organization helps families connect to existing community resources and empower them to achieve their goals.

Where to donate:

Child Care Aware NWA Office (1401 8th St., Rogers, Ark.)

Amazon -- https://a.co/1J0iDeo

Walmart -- https://www.walmart.com/lists/shared/WL/6d80f8d2-a3a3-48ec-baabccb1523c5940

Online -- https://www.nwachildcare.org/store/p18/Healthy_Families_Benton_County_Donation.html

https://www.nwachildcare.org/diaper-drive.html