Flynn to proclaim National Music Week

According to the National Federation of Music Clubs (NFMC) website, National Music Week has an objective "to create an understanding and appreciation of the value of music in the home, the community, the nation, and the world." National Music Week is sponsored by the NFMC.

A National Music Week observance is an opportunity to focus the attention of all Americans on music as a dynamic means of communication between people and a satisfying channel of personal expression. music, not more than ever a national need, can serve as a great force for maintaining peace and harmony among peoples. In the words of National Music Week's founder, Mr. Charles M. Tremaine, "Music Week is, to some extent, different from all the other special 'weeks.' It is a 'drive' for music by the friends of music, but is also the occasion for participation in and receiving of pleasure, thus making it independent of any propelling force from behind. It gathers its momentum as it goes along from the enjoyment it brings. Its strength comes from the universal, yet sometimes unconscious human need for music, and participation ranges all the way from the elaborate concert and pageant to the simple home musicale with a place on the program sometimes even for the five-finger exercise beginner. Music, permeating the atmosphere, enters many new places where it is welcome."

Music is one of the most sublime of human pursuits, and is subscribed to by all races and creeds. Its use promotes understanding, friendliness and sympathy among all people. Through music, the composer expresses a variety of moods; the listener experiences a mystical awareness that transports him from the cares and troubles that beset humanity. Music is the language of all peoples. Whether used nationally or internationally, music is a great force in creating peace and harmony.

Bella Vista Mayor John Flynn is to proclaim the first full week of May as National Music Week. National Music Week has been sponsored by the National Federation of Music Clubs for 100 years.

This year's theme for the week of May 7-14 is "Music ... a Worldwide Adventure."

To celebrate, there are events scheduled for the week in Bella Vista that are open to the public. They are being presented by Andante Music Club and NWA Music, Art, Poetry Students of Greater Northwest Arkansas. The schedule of events includes:

May 7 at 3:30 p.m.-- Music in the Park at Loch Lomond Park, 59 Glasgow Road

May 9 at 6:30 p.m.– Concert at Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel, 504 Memorial Drive

May 10 at 2 p.m. -- Music at Highlands Rehabilitation Center, 670 Rogers Road

May 12 at 4 p.m. -- Southern Strings presentation at Forest Hills Baptist Church, 1702 Forest Hills Blvd.