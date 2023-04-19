Fisheries open house

Lynn Atkins/Special to The Weekly Vista Chris Fuller of the Property Owners Association's Lakes Department answers questions about the new fish-raising ponds under construction near the Loch Lomond Dam at an open house on Saturday, April 15. The POA has been raising fish to stock the lakes for about eight years, he said, using the ponds on the golf courses. Unfortunately, the golf course ponds are often flooded, washing out the fry. The new ponds are not likely to flood. Construction was delayed on the first two ponds when the heavy plastic liner was damaged by high winds. Three ponds will be completed within a month, he said, but that will be too late for the spring season for raising fish. Their first use may be catfish in the fall, he said. A fourth pond is being planned.

Lynn Atkins/Special to The Weekly Vista Chris Fuller of the Property Owners Association's Lakes Department answers questions about the new fish-raising ponds under construction near the Loch Lomond Dam at an open house on Saturday, April 15. The POA has been raising fish to stock the lakes for about eight years, he said, using the ponds on the golf courses. Unfortunately, the golf course ponds are often flooded, washing out the fry. The new ponds are not likely to flood. Construction was delayed on the first two ponds when the heavy plastic liner was damaged by high winds. Three ponds will be completed within a month, he said, but that will be too late for the spring season for raising fish. Their first use may be catfish in the fall, he said. A fourth pond is being planned.

Lynn Atkins/Special to The Weekly Vista Chris Fuller of the Property Owners Association's Lakes Department answers questions about the new fish-raising ponds under construction near the Loch Lomond Dam at an open house on Saturday, April 15. The POA has been raising fish to stock the lakes for about eight years, he said, using the ponds on the golf courses. Unfortunately, the golf course ponds are often flooded, washing out the fry. The new ponds are not likely to flood. Construction was delayed on the first two ponds when the heavy plastic liner was damaged by high winds. Three ponds will be completed within a month, he said, but that will be too late for the spring season for raising fish. Their first use may be catfish in the fall, he said. A fourth pond is being planned.