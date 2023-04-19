Cooper Memorial Chapel to celebrate 35 years with vows renewals

Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista first opened in 1988 and quickly became a beautiful "destination" wedding venue. Over the years many couples have been married in the chapel. To celebrate 35 years, the Memorial Chapel is inviting all couples and their familes who were married in the chapel to return for a renewal of vows ceremony on Sunday, June 18.

The chapel will be open from 1-3 p.m. for this event.

Couples will be able to choose one of three group vow renewal ceremonies being scheduled at the chapel: 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m.

Because June 18 is Father's Day this year, bridegrooms who are fathers and fathers of the bride and bridegroom are especially encouraged to attend.

The Bella Vista Historical Museum will host a wedding reception for the lucky couples. Wedding cake, punch, coffee and a photo booth will be available for the couples and their families throughout the afternoon at the museum.

Those who were married at Cooper Memorial Chapel and would like to participate in this event are asked to contact Chapel Director Cindy Adams. Her phone is 479-855-6598 and her email address is [email protected] Organizers would appreciate an idea on the number of participants for the purpose of planning.