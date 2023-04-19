Concertgoers now have options at the AMP

April marks the start of summer concert season at the Walmart AMP – and it promises to be a big one with 28 performances currently announced featuring some of the best acts touring this year. Walmart AMP has also introduced new add-ons and features for concertgoers this year.

AMP Underground

This add-on, all-ages club experience is available for any concertgoer. Located underneath Choctaw Plaza, the cool, shaded space includes a private bar and limited food menu to purchase, lounge seating, live concert video and audio feeds, private restrooms and priority entry into the venue. AMP Underground opens 30 minutes before gates and closes one hour after the concert ends, so Underground patrons have exclusive access to the space before, during and after the show.

Purchase AMP Underground for $49 per person and get all this plus two drinks and light snacks included. Add AMP Underground to shows you already have tickets for or add it to the cart when you purchase concert tickets. Day-of-show purchase is available however space is limited for each show, and the add-on can sell out.

AMP Underground is available now for May concerts including Parker McCollum, GODSMACK, Dave Matthews Band and Incubus. Current ticketholders to these shows will receive an email with a link to purchase. The add-on will be available by mid-May for the remainder of this season's concerts. Every person must have an AMP Underground ticket and a ticket to the show to enter the space.

Blankets

Also new this season, Walmart AMP-branded blankets are available for purchase. These fleece blankets are packable with a handle for easy transport – perfect for any space on the lawn or a cozy extra layer on a chilly night at the show. This can be added when show tickets are purchased in advance for $15, or onsite for $20.

Other add-ons previously announced and on sale now:

Premier Reserved Parking – Guarantee a parking space in the lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and get priority exit when the show is over for $30 per show while supplies last.

Fast Track – Get priority entry to the venue and a dedicated line for entry for $10 per show while supplies last.

Lawn Chair Rentals – Upgrade your experience by renting a lawn chair. Reserve the chair and pick it up on the day of show or rent onsite for $10 each while supplies last. No outside chairs are allowed in the Walmart AMP.

None of these ticket add-ons give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.

Grab and Go

Walmart AMP is also introducing a new express drinks and snacks concept to help reduce wait time for patrons. "The Cooler" locations have a wide selection of pre-mixed, canned or bottled drinks (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) and pre-packaged food options that concertgoers can grab and move quickly and easily through a check-out line.

Digital Ticket Delivery

All concert tickets and add-ons will be delivered digitally this season. Digital tickets are secure, paperless tickets accessible on a smartphone. Patrons will access their tickets by logging in to a personalized, online ticket wallet at wallet.amptickets.com with the same username or email and password they use to purchase tickets for the Walmart AMP.

Digital tickets will be delivered to your ticket wallet immediately upon purchase and can be securely shared with members of your party. A rotating QR code shows patrons that they have a valid ticket, and it reduces the ability to counterfeit tickets. The rotating QR code for each ticket will be delivered within 24 hours of the performance start time or at a time specified by the tour.

When attending a show, patrons just open their ticket wallet, tap on a performance to view the digital ticket QR code, show it to an usher for scanning and swipe left for any additional tickets or add-ons.

For information about add-ons and policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season or to purchase tickets or add-ons visit amptickets.com, call 479.443.5600 or visit the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.