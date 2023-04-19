College Honors

Arkansas State University

Katherine Leis, of Bella Vista, received the 4.0 Graduate Award for completing her degree programs with a perfect GPA.

Stephen F. Austin State University

Students in the University's Department of Kinesiology and Health Science took home several accolades during the 2023 Texas chapter of the American College of Sports Medicine's conference in February. These wins earned the students spots at the ACSM's national competition slated for later this year in Denver. Twenty-four students, including Bella Vista's Callie Neumann from SFA's James I. Perkins College of Education, attended the event in Waco. Neumann, a junior kinesiology major, was named the undergraduate student of the year for SFA. Neumann has a 3.9 GPA and serves as a student instructor in SFA's Academic Assistance and Resource Center. She is considering a career in either physical therapy or nutrition.

The list of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll for fall 2022 has been released by Oregon State University. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least six graded hours of course work and have earned a B-plus (3.5 GPA) or better to make the listing. A total of 12,220 students received this distinction, including Bella Vista's Mary Ann A. Wehrle, who is a senior studying Natural Resources.

A total of 12,791 students enrolled during fall 2022 at the University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of a 3.5 grade-point average or above, including Bella Vista resident Andrea Kugler.