Cards and Games

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners April 6 were: Deanna Smith, first; Connie Clark, second; Wilda Werner, third.

Play is every Thursday at 10 a.m at Papa Mike's, located at 2 Kingsdale Lane, with an open invitation to all.

St. Bernard

Second Monday Pinochle

Winners April 10 were: Couples -- first, Sharon and Larry Johnson; second, Terry McClure and Stan Neukircher; honorable mention, Chuck Seeley and Ginny Swinney. Individuals -- first, Nelda Tome; second, Bill Schernikau; third, Nancy Veach; honorable mention, Janet Callarman.

This double deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Lane. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. For more information contact Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-685-5376.

Tuesday Night

Couples Cribbage

Winners April 11 were: first, Chris and Chris King (perfect score); second, Jim amd Janet Callarman; third, Chuck and Dottie Seeley; fourth, Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin; honorable mention, Don Knapp and Bill Schernikau.

Play is every Tuesday in Parrish Hall at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Lane. The doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining, please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Tuesday/Thursday

Duplicate Bridge.

Winners April 6 were: Valerie Watson and Laura Batey, North-South; Fay Frey and Len Fettig, East-West.

Winners April 11 were: Len Fettig and Rob Gromatka, North-South; Joan Bain and Melvin Briley, East-West.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

St. Bernard

Charitable Bingo

Bingo is played the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in Parrish Hall at St. Bernard Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane. A snack bar is available during Bingo as well. All are welcome.

Email scores to [email protected]