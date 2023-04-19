BVPD helping to curb impaired driving

While marijuana laws are changing rapidly nationwide, it remains illegal -- and dangerous -- to drive while impaired. Bella Vista Police officers again this year are teaming up with state and national agencies for the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) 420 mobilization, campaigning to increase awareness and remind all drivers: If You Feel Different, You Drive Different.

Look for increased enforcement during this campaign, which started April 18.

In 2019, 49% of drivers killed in crashes and tested for drugs tested positive. This is why it's so important to spread this lifesaving message that impaired driving is dangerous to everyone. Those who think being high won't affect their driving are wrong. It has been proven that marijuana can slow reaction times, impair cognitive performance and make it more difficult for drivers to keep a steady position in their lane.

Those who plan to use marijuana on 4/20 (or any day) should not drive. Plan ahead for a sober driver who can safely drive you home or to your next stop. If you have a friend who is about to drive while high, take the keys away and help them get home safely. Don't worry about offending someone -- they'll thank you later.

It doesn't matter what term is used: If a person is feeling a little high, buzzed, stoned, or wasted, he or she should not get behind the wheel. The cost is too high to take a chance.

On average, a DUI charge could cost around $10,000 in attorney fees, plus result in the loss of a driver's license, higher insurance rates and even jail time. But all those are the least of the dangers that can occur while driving impaired.

Don't put the lives of yourself, your passengers and other drivers on the road on the line. For more information, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drug-impaired-driving.