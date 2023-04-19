BV Community Church to host Women’s Conference

A special Women's Conference community event "Building a Heart Like His" is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at Bella Vista Community Church, located at 75 E Lancashire Blvd.

The conference features nationally known speaker, author and podcaster Sue Donaldson with Welcome Heart Ministry.

Alll women are invited to what should be an inspirational day. There is a $5 registration fee that includes lunch. To register call the church at 479-855-1126 or stop by the church office no later than April 24.