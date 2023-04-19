The Weekly Vista
BV Community Church to host Women’s Conference

by Staff Reports | April 19, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Submitted photo Speaker, author, podcaster, Sue Donaldson and her husband, Mark, have raised three daughters who keep them at the bank and on their knees. Sue loves connecting people to one another, to God, and to His Word, and has been speaking for the last 20 years or so with long pauses for babies, diapers and soccer pasta parties.

A special Women's Conference community event "Building a Heart Like His" is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at Bella Vista Community Church, located at 75 E Lancashire Blvd.

The conference features nationally known speaker, author and podcaster Sue Donaldson with Welcome Heart Ministry.

Alll women are invited to what should be an inspirational day. There is a $5 registration fee that includes lunch. To register call the church at 479-855-1126 or stop by the church office no later than April 24.

Print Headline: BV Community Church to host Women’s Conference

