Bella Vista Club News

Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society will meet Monday, April 24, at 6 p.m. at the Bentonville Public Library. Mark Olsen will answer questions from the audience about using the software Family Tree Maker. He presented the March program on Family Tree Maker Update 24.1 and is their ambassador to genealogy societies. The public is welcome.

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild will meet Monday, April 24, at 1 p.m. in Sengel Hall (lower level) at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church located at 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista. Guest speaker is Merrie Ford from Brown Town Quilts in Kansas City, Mo. Her presentation, "I Love Chocolate," showcases the color brown in a wide variety of quilts. She will talk about why we are attracted to certain colors and discuss ways to challenge ourselves as quilters to see colors in fresh ways. The vendors will be Merrie Ford showcasing her patterns and Linda Pumphrey with fabric.

Ford will also present a Collage Workshop on Tuesday, April 25, teaching the Laura Heine collage method. During the workshop she will discuss color and value, movement and ways to make your work unique even when following a pattern. You must be registered, have paid the class fee to attend and also be prepared with your Laura Heine pattern and fabric. The email address for more information is [email protected]

Ozark Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers on Wednesday, April 26, for a walk at Siloam Springs. Registration is from 8:30-9 a.m. at the Phillips 66 Convenience Store located at 1295 N. Mt. Olive St. Siloam Springs. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit payments.

The walk will start and end at the Bob Henry Park where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. The walks follow the Dogwood Springs Greenway Trail that meanders along Sager Creek and past John Brown University and continues through the historic downtown district.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. The email address for more information is [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

BV Garden Club

The Bella Vista Garden Club will meet on Wednesday, April 26, at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. Social time will start at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting at 10 a.m. The program speaker this month will be Lynn Sciumbato, founder and operator of Morning Star Rehabilitation Center, presenting the program "Ecology and Rehabilitation of Birds of Prey." Club member Tony LiCausi will present "What's New in Horticulture -- Natural/Organic Mulches."

The club's meetings are regularly held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at Bella Vista Community Church. Visitors are always welcome. The email address for more information is bellavistagardenclub.com.

BV Computer Club

The monthly general meetings are open to the public and are held on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in room 1001 of the BVCC John Ruehle Training Center.

The Bella Vista Computer Club has scheduled the following programs for April:

Help Clinic -- April 19, 9 a.m.-noon, Suite 208)

"Genealogy SIG" -- April 21, 1-3 p.m., Training Center

The email address for more information is bvcomputerclub.org.

Benton County Master Gardeners

The next meeting of the Benton County Master Gardeners is Tuesday, May 2, at 6 p.m. and will feature Melissa Bond, the Pumpkin Queen of Gentry. Social time begins at 5:30 p.m. with some members offering help with technology issues. Meetings are open to the public and take place at the Church of Christ Lodge located at 816 NW 8th Street in Bentonville.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects like the Helping Hands vegetable garden where fresh produce is donated to the food bank. Information: http://home.bentoncountygardening.org/

BV ChristianWomen's Connection

The May Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held Wednesday, May 3, at 9 a.m. at 11682 W. Hwy 72 in Bentonville. Reservations are not necessary for the Prayer Connection and all are welcome.

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch on Wednesday, May 10, from 9-10:30 a.m., at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. The inspirational speaker will be Melanie Golightly from Lenexa, Kan. Her message is entitled "Pursuing Perfection -- Provided with Peace." The special feature will be "Custom Design Hair Solutions" by Amanda Wambold.

Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon on Friday, May 5. For reservations call 479-366-7562 or text 479-381-6516 or email [email protected]

