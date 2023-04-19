Bella Vista church news

Bella Vista

Community Church

Bella Vista Community Church is hosting a Women's Conference for the community on Saturday, April 29, from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. This event is open to all ladies. There is a registration fee of $5 which includes lunch. Call the church office or stop by for more information or to register. The conference will feature nationally known speaker, author and podcaster Sue Donaldson.

Those who are interested in singing or being part of a bell choir are welcome to practice on Wednesdays. Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. and Choir practice meets at 5:30 p.m.

Interested in Ping Pong? Everyone is invited to join in on Thursday mornings from 9-10 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Looking for "community"? There are a number of Community Life Groups available for individuals to choose from. Contact the church office.

"Escape From Alcatraz" will be a special presentation for the community on Saturday, May 20, at 9 a.m. The program will be led by Harlan Phillips, the FBI agent in charge of the investigation.

Information: email [email protected]; call 479-855-1126; or stop by the church at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Highland Christian Church (DoC)

Highland Christian Church will host a Red Cross Blood Drive on Tuesday, May 16, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Please register at redcrossblood.org and register under Highland Christian Church, Bella Vista. The church is located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Presbyterian Church of

Bella Vista

Holy Humor Sunday worship is on April 23 and will celebrate Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. Wear your favorite cardigan and sneakers!

Activities open to the community include the Exercise Group, which meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. in the fellowship hall; the Busy Hands knit and crochet group, which meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby; and the Fun with Writing group, which meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Parlor.

United Lutheran Church

Bella Vista

The first Intranational Village Food Festival will kick off Saturday, May 13, at 5 p.m. with a Louisiana Shrimp Boil. Cost is $15 and limited meals are available so reservations are recommended. Call the church office for reservations at 479-855-1325.

United Lutheran Church will open up its parking lot on the corner of Cooper Road and Forrest Hills Road for those who would like to sell their items at the Bella Vista Citywide Garage Sale scheduled for April 28-29. Anyone interested in renting a parking spot is asked to call the church office for more information at 479-855-1325.

The Second Annual Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Festival will be held three days this year: Oct. 19-21. If interested in reserving a booth please contact the church office for more information.

Beautiful Savior

Lutheran Church

Free senior exercise classes are available to the community at 1 p.m. on Monday (dance aerobics), Wednesday (aerobics) and Friday (walk aerobics). All are welcome.

Village Bible Church

Each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Village Bible hosts a Praise & Prayer Service that is open to all.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The church currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 250 families.

Highlands Church -- A United

Methodist Congregation

The Highlands Flea and Boutique to be held Friday, April 28, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., and Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m.-noon. This 28th annual event will be held at Highlands Church and hosted by the United Methodist Women. All proceeds are donated to local women's and children's charities. Items for sale will include: furniture, household items, jewelry, collectables, tools, lawn and garden, baked goods and much more.

Bella Vista Christian Fellowship

The Bella Vista Christian Fellowship is a gathering of Christians seeking meaningful Christian worship and genuine Christian fellowship. It is ecumenical in design, non-denominational, open communion and all are welcome.

The life and ministry of the Bella Vista Christian Fellowship is administered by the members. Pastor Richard A. Solberg leads Sunday worship, but the organization and direction of the fellowship is assumed by the laity. This is a lay-led fellowship where everyone has a sense of ownership and responsibility.

They meet every Sunday at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of St. Bernard's Catholic Church located at 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. They welcome both Christians and seekers to worship. Questions can be answered by emaiing [email protected]