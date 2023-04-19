Bella Vista, Bentonville, restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

April 3

Azul Tequila

1000 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 22, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Cheese dip on steam table at 92 degrees.

Core violations: No proof of a Certified Food Protection Manager available at time of inspection.

Suvidha Indian Groceries / SS BB Foods, LLC

1200 S.E. 14th St., Suite 18, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Restroom lacking hand soap.

Core violations: Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor.

April 5

Tony's Taste Of Chicago

2304 S.W. Huntwick Ave., Bentonville

Priority violations: Gyro machine in off position, with meat being held at 92 degrees. Open packages of hot dogs and cheese not labeled with the date that the packages were opened.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

April 6

Walmart To Go

1300 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager certificate available.

April 7

Roots And Wings Preschool

907 N.W. Eighth St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Accumulation of food residue on walls and floors.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

April 3 -- Jimmy John's, 500 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 12, Bentonville; Smashburger, 500 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 2, Bentonville; Suvidha Indian Groceries, 1200 S.E. 14th St., Suite 8, Bentonville

April 4 -- Aoi Sushi, 211 N.E. A St., Suite A, Bentonville; Bentonville Dive, 115 S.W. Second St., Bentonville

April 5 -- Evening Star Elementary School, 9649 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Bentonville; Mobius Learning Academy, 8313 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Bentonville

April 6 -- Osage Creek Elementary School, 3001 S.W. Featherston Road, Bentonville

April 7 -- Old High Middle School, 406 N.W. Second St., Bentonville