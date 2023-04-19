Be kind, give blood

ROGERS -- April is National Volunteer Month, and the American Red Cross is celebrating the millions of people who volunteer to give blood throughout the year.

This month, the Red Cross and PEANUTS® are joining forces as a reminder that it's cool to be kind and help save lives. Don't wait until there's a crisis to give – donors of all blood types, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets, are needed now to keep the blood supply strong enough to support critical patient care all season long.

Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS. As a thank-you, all who come to give April 1-23 will receive an exclusive Red Cross and PEANUTS T-shirt featuring Snoopy as the coolest beagle in town, Joe Cool, while supplies last.

Those who come to give April 1-30 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, Calif. This getaway includes flights, hotel, a $1,000 gift card and special tours of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy's Home Ice, courtesy of Peanuts Worldwide.