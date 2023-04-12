Tramposh to speak at Photography Club meeting

The Bella Vista Photography Club meets the third Thursday of the month at First Community Bank located at 1196 U.S. Highway 71 in Pineville, Mo. (near Walmart) from 6:30-8 p.m. This meeting is free and open to the public and will next meet Thursday, April 20.

Rick Tramposh will be sharing his passion and expertise for gardening and photography. The topic is how and what you can plant to attract birds, butterflies and bees to your garden. They will create many opportunities for close-up and macro-photography. Information on this kind of photography will also be provided.

Rick was a Master Gardener with the Kansas State University Extension in Johnson County, a suburb of Kansas City, for 17 years. During that time he was on the Speaker's Bureau, where he spoke and taught in a variety of venues about landscaping, soils, bulbs, annuals, perennials and other horticultural topics. All of that was in addition to helping build landscaping and gardens in the community with other Master Gardener volunteers.

Seven years ago Rick retired to Bella Vista and has been a member of the Bella Vista Garden Club and is also a board member of the Bella Vista Photography club.