The Weekly Vista obituaries for April 12, 2023

James G. Johnston

James G. Johnston, 75, of Bella Vista, Ark., died March 31, 2023.

He was born in Santa Monica, Calif., to Dean and Faye Johnston. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1964-1968 aboard the USS Everett F. Larson (DD 830) as a boiler technician and had a career at Hughes Research Laboratories. He enjoyed breeding thoroughbreds in New Mexico and won several races. His hobbies included stained glass, woodworking, and gardening.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann; sister, Ann; daughter, Janet; son, Brian; and seven grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, April 21, 2023, at New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road, Bella Vista, Arkansas 72715 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

