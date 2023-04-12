The Weekly Vista calendar of events

General

The Bella Vista Historical Society, which operates the Bella Vista Historical Museum, invites persons interested in Bella Vista history to sign up for membership. Membership supports the preservation of Bella Vista's history, and helps with education of the public. Benefits include receipt of a quarterly newsletter and an invitation to the annual membership meeting usually held in March. Dues are per calendar year: $15/person or $25/family with corporate memberships offered at $50. Membership forms are available on the museum website at bellavistamuseum.org. Forms can be printed and mailed to the museum with a check, or dropped off in person at the museum. Payment can also be made with a credit or debit card. The museum is staffed by volunteers; all dues go toward museum operating costs, not salaries. Museum admission is always free. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, near the intersection of Highway 71 and Kingsland Road. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista is offering its church parking lot for residents to set up booths of garage sale items during the Citywide Garage Sale scheduled for April 28-29. The church is asking for a donation of $25 for one spot or $45 for two spots. Part of the donations will go to funding Our Little Pantry on the church property. Please contact the church office at 479-855-1325. United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista.

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is making available spaces around the museum's Settler's Cabin for individuals who would like to participate in the Citywide Garage Sale on April 28-29. Volunteer Dustie Meads is coordinating this as a fundraiser for the museum. Rent is $25 for one space and $45 for two spaces, which will cover both days of the sale, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. Refunds will be given only in case of rain. Vendor vehicle parking will be east of the booth area. The museum will be open the same hours both days. Contact Meads at 479-381-8546 for details.

United Lutheran Church will hold the Second Annual Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Festival over three days this year: Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 19-21, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thirty-five indoor spaces and 20 outdoor spaces are currently being reserved for $100. If interested in reserving a booth please contact the church office at 479-855-1325 for more information. United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista.

The 5th Annual Flea in the Park at Blowing Springs has been set for Oct. 6-7. Vendor applications are now available with limited space. Email [email protected] to receive an application.

April 16

The community is invited to the Village Baptist Church for a performance of the John Brown University Cathedral Choir on Sunday, April 16, at 6 p.m. The church location is 380 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista.

April 18

The first tour of the Riordan Hall renovation is scheduled for Property Owners Association members interested in touring the building on Tuesday, April 18, at 3 p.m.

April 21

Gear Garden in Blowing Springs Park will celebrate its season opening weekend with live music, food trucks and more.

Live music schedule is as follows: April 21, MoonShroom, 4-7 p.m.; April 22, Off The Grid, 3-6 p.m.; April 23, Louis Pettinelli, 4-7 p.m.

April 21

The City of Bella Vista is hosting a drive-thru tree giveaway to Bella Vista residents starting at 8 a.m. Friday, April 21, in the parking lot of St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane. Trees and shrubs of various species will be available until 12 p.m., or until they are gone. Bella Vista residents who provide proof of residency with a current utility bill can get one tree per household.

April 22

The Bella Vista Garden Club will hold a greenhouse plant sale from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Village Wastewater located at 380 Bella Vista Way. Plants include 1,200 tomato, zinnia and coleus potted plants. Appointments are not necessary this year, though the club will limit the number of persons inside the greenhouse at one time in order to make shopping safe for everyone.

April 24

The Bella Vista Public Safety Facility will hold a ribbon cutting on Monday, April 24, at 9 a.m. at the new building located at 2483 Forest Hills Blvd. The new facility was built with funds from a 2020 bond initiative and now houses the city's Police Department, Dispatch Center and District Court.

April 28-29

The annual Citywide Garage Sale is set for Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29. The city will advertise the event's locations while participants need only to set up their sales. Participating addresses will be uploaded to a Google map that can be viewed on a desktop or mobile browser before and during the event. Each listing can include information about what items are available for sale, such as toys, furniture, tools, etc. Enter participating addresses online at https://bellavistaar.gov/citywidegaragesale or email the complete address of the sale (full street address plus zip code) and any additional information, such as what type of items to be sold, to [email protected], using Garage Sale as the subject line. Those interested in participating can visit the official Citywide Garage Sale page on the city's website at https://bellavistaar.gov/citywidegaragesale. This is a rain or shine event.

May 12-13

The spring tent event at Wishing Spring Gallery is planned for May 12-13. The gallery is located off McNelly Road, close to Highway 71. It's on the banks of McKisic Creek, a few steps from the Razorback Greenway paved bike trail. Just beyond the gallery parking lot is a large grassy field that will be filled with pop-up tents containing all kinds of arts and crafts that weekend. The festival hours will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Food trucks and music will also be available.

May 13

Saturday, May 13 at 5 p.m., United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista will kick off its Intranational Village Food Festival with a Louisiana shrimp boil. Cost is $15 with limited meals available so reservations are recommended. Call the church office for reservations at 479-855-1325. United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista.

The festival's future events include: June 10, North Carolina Pulled Pork; July 8, Arkansas Catfish; Aug. 12, Minnesota Swedish Meatballs; Sept. 9, Pennsylvania Oktoberfest.

May 29, Memorial Day

The Bella Vista Cemetery Association will host its annual Memorial Day observance at the Bella Vista Memorial Garden Cemetery, located at 34 Buckstone Road, on the grounds of the historic Buxton Cemetery section. A hotdog luncheon made possible by donations from local businesses will be served. Music will be provided by Ecumenical Church Orchestra, under the direction of Lois Carlson. The featured speaker is Dr. Mark Golaway, a retired National Guard Major, who currently pastors at First Christian Church in Eureka Springs, in pastor-care ministry. Pastor Richard Solberg of the Bella Vista Christian Fellowship will open and close the observance with prayer. Also participating will be the Boy and Girl Scouts of America and the American Legion Post #341 and Honor Guard.

Food service begins at noon and the formal program is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. The public is invited and encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Parking is free and facilitated at the north end of the cemetery beyond the granite Columbaria. Please note parking inside the cemetery grounds, except for volunteers, is not allowed for safety purposes.

In the event of rain, the observance will be held at an alternate site.