Scoreboard

Golf Scores

Bella Vista Men's

Nine-Hole Golf Association

Kingswood, April 5

Scramble

A-FLIGHT -- First, Mark Milton (33); second, Tom Van Etta (35); third (tie), Ralph Trig and Keb Bloese (36)

B-FLIGHT -- First, Bob Davis (34); second, Arlo McDowell; third (tie), Ralph Nimmer and Bill Winzig, Keith Hall (39)

C-FLIGHT -- First (tie), Rod Alford and Mike Robinson (36); third (tie), John Haynes and Geral McGuffin (37)

D-FLIGHT -- First, John Baker (34); second, Steve Hacker; third, Hilery Krueger (38)

