Scoreboard

Golf Scores
Bella Vista Men's
Nine-Hole Golf Association
Kingswood, April 5
Scramble
A-FLIGHT -- First, Mark Milton (33); second, Tom Van Etta (35); third (tie), Ralph Trig and Keb Bloese (36)
B-FLIGHT -- First, Bob Davis (34); second, Arlo McDowell; third (tie), Ralph Nimmer and Bill Winzig, Keith Hall (39)
C-FLIGHT -- First (tie), Rod Alford and Mike Robinson (36); third (tie), John Haynes and Geral McGuffin (37)
D-FLIGHT -- First, John Baker (34); second, Steve Hacker; third, Hilery Krueger (38)
Email scores to [email protected]