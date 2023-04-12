RELIGION: Importance of prayer

It's nearly Easter and we often think that everyone is celebrating the resurrection of Jesus. But I was reminded that not everyone is a believer or maybe even some that were believers have lost faith or hope.

A while back I was praying for someone I've known for many years, someone who's going through a difficult phase these days.

His faith, if it exists, exists just barely. He hasn't been involved in a church or Christian fellowship for years. He told me that he no longer sees the point in praying.

As I prayed for him on this day, the thought crossed my mind: I just might be the only one.

His family is not Christian; there are no prayers coming from that direction. Certainly no one in his current circle of friends would be inclined to pray for him either.

Who else, then, is there? Maybe me, and no one else.

Needless to say, this gave my prayers a greater perspective, from a polite ritual to an urgent imperative.

Have you considered that there might be people in your life for whom no one else is praying?

If you're not sure, here's what you can do: Pray for each person on your list as if you're the only one who is praying for them.

And urge those in your fellowship group to do the same.

Pray as if you're the only person praying.

Pray at all times in the Spirit with every prayer and request, and stay alert in this with all perseverance and intercession for all the saints. (Ephesians 6:18)

Peace,

Skip