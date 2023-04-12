Due to the Bella Vista Police Department's recent move to its new building, the computer at the department used to gather police reports was not up and running last week, which is why there are no reports in this week's edition of The Weekly Vista. We hope to have the reports available again in next week's edition.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Police Reportsby Bennett Horne | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Print Headline: Police Reports
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended for you
ADVERTISEMENT