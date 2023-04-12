The Weekly Vista
Police Reports

by Bennett Horne | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Due to the Bella Vista Police Department's recent move to its new building, the computer at the department used to gather police reports was not up and running last week, which is why there are no reports in this week's edition of The Weekly Vista. We hope to have the reports available again in next week's edition.

Print Headline: Police Reports

