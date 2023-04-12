Plenty of plants at sale

Bella Vista Garden Club Plant Sale Chair Joal Miller said the club will ask customers for their patience during the April 22 plant sale.

The plant sale will be from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., rain or shine, at Village Wastewater at 380 Bella Vista Way, and will feature tomato plants, coleus plants and zinnias.

Miller said customers may have to wait 15 to 20 minutes for their turn, but there will be plenty of plants for everyone.

"People don't need to worry about being here right at eight o'clock," she said.

There will be 450 tomato plants, 400 zinnias and 350 coleus plants, she said, the most plants the club has ever sold in four years of hosting the April sale. The club's Facebook page has a link to a webpage that lists all the different varieties of each plant, and customers may reach out to Miller through the Facebook page with any questions, she said.

Most plants will be priced at $5, with the exception of some larger coleus plants in decorative pots that will be priced at up to $35, she said.

Proceeds from the sale go toward the garden club's scholarship fund, which last year enabled the club to award three scholarships totaling $9,500 to students participating in the horticulture program at the University of Arkansas.

A second sale, the perennial sale, will be held June 2-3 at the same location.