PC sends one of three rezone requests to CC

Three of the four most recent property rezone requests made by the Bella Vista Property Owners Association were advanced to the City Council by the Planning Commission during its regular session held Monday evening at the District Courtroom.

The fourth request was not approved.

The requests were all made by POA Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson. The three that were approved and sent to the City Council, along with recommendations for approval, include:

Property located east of the intersection of Commonwealth Road and Euston Road, known as the Metfield Cart Barn, from P-1, Conservation to C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District.

A request to rezone the subject property at 3 Riordan Drive, known as Riordan Hall, from R-1, Single Family Residential to C-2, Light Commercial District.

A request to rezone the subject parcel west of Riordan Hall, known as the playground next to Riordan Hall, from R-1, Single Family Residential to C-2, Light Commercial District.

The request that did not receive Commission approval was for property at 700 Blowing Springs Road, known as the Blowing Springs RV Park, from P-1, Conservation to C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District.

Much of the discussion revolved around the park's campground, and how it fit into the current P-1, Conservation District as well as a possible future C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District.

"That's recreational use, I don't care what you say," Commissioner Doug Farner said of the campground. "But also, C-1 does not allow for campgrounds, so it's going to be non-conforming (which it is now) no matter what. So I don't see any point in changing it."

Senior Planner Taylor Robertson said the city's code for recreation services does not include a campground.

"Recreation services in our code means organized sports, community centers ... or other open spaces dedicated for use like that," she said. "Typically a campground is separated from that."

The request was denied by a 4-2 vote with Commissioner JB Portillo abstaining.

The POA does have the option of appealing the unsuccessful request with the City Council.

The Commission opened its meeting by approving a large scale proposal to redevelop and upgrade the existing concrete plant and parking lot at 350 Pinion Drive. The applicant is Mandy Bunch. The proposal passed by a unanimous 7-0 vote.

The Commission will also passed a variance request on the septic system setbacks for a proposed septic system at 27 Glyndebourne Drive. The request is being made by Chad White and the request passed by a 6-1 vote.

Also on the agenda was a variance request submitted by Kevin Kowalski on the maximum number of dockside improvements allowed per parcel near 19 Davis Circle, which passed by a 7-0 vote, and a proposal to amend Sec. 109-185 with the intent to remove the restriction of one dock per parcel by striking subsection (d).

That proposal was tabled to the Commission's June meeting by a 4-3 vote.

The Commission also voted by a 7-0 margin to grant an extension of 12 months to Cooper Communities, Inc., for the preliminary plat of the Gordon Hollow Subdivision near Gordon Hollow Drive and Scotsdale Drive.

In a letter to the Commission, CCI General Counsel and Sr. Vice President Gene Groseclos said supply chain issues have kept the project from moving forward.

He said the issues have forced CCI to back order water meters for 6-8 months and electrical transformers for 52-60 weeks.

"Contractors routinely working in the Northwest Arkansas Market who in the past have been reliable are now experiencing major labor shortages causing our desired timeframes to be lengthen(ed)," he wrote.

The final agenda item was a waiver request made by applicant Jonathan Ely on the setback requirements for retaining wall placement for a proposed retaining wall at 13 Carole Rae Lane. That request was approved, 7-0.