LETTER: Keep Papa Mike’s open

In speaking with Doug Farner it is my understanding that Papa Mike doesn't want to retire. He was pushed into it by the Property Owners Association Board.

He has been at the same location for some 18 years and has developed and excellent reputation for consistently good food and service at a reasonable price. He is a pillar of our of community, providing space for card players and numerous other games for the ladies, who are unable to participate in sports any more. We are not allowed to play cards at any of the other POA properties because it is gambling (we put in a $1 for the day). Papa Mike's is also a gathering place for the golfers to have refreshments and divide up the winnings for the day.

Jerre Sr. and I have lived here for 27 years and watched as the board shut down the Country Club saying that it was unsafe because there was too much asbestos, and would cost too much to remove it. Then turned off the heating and air conditioning to the building.

A year or so later the POA decided they would like to use that building for a new golf office and new pro shop. The asbestos removal cost $40,000 -- but now it is okay because it was something the board deemed reasonable for their use now. They made meeting rooms downstairs that no one except the board could use. The Shriners asked to use it so it would be a little more private and the POA turned the request down even though we were eating at the Country Club.

And now the board is trying to take Papa Mike's from us. It is the only restaurant that we are able to play cards (and other games) and eat.

I feel that the board has made arrangements for pickle ball, tennis, golf -- everything except for the senior that can no longer participate in sports activities. You are discriminating against the seniors that still have their minds and can play cards and unable to play sports.

Not to say how many people will lose their job.

Right now I have 300 signatures on my petition.

Please rethink your decision.

Marlene Barron

Bella Vista