LETTER: Don’t foist that on me

I agreed with Linda Lloyd's letter to the editor March 29th, regarding library censorship, at least to a degree.

City libraries probably should have a library board that decides for itself what books should be available. However, if a library provides pornographic literature, perhaps they should have an age restriction as to who would be allowed in that section. Public school libraries, at least through 12th grade, should not provide such materials at all just like X-rated movies should not be shown during prime-time TV.

Linda states, "I respect that anyone can have their perspective but just don't foist that on me." Carrying that thought forward, why should the transgenders (about .001 percent of our population) require the rest of us to conform to their convoluted thinking regarding use of restrooms that don't match their biological sex? Either all public places should be required to provide three types of restrooms (one for males, one for females, and a third for trans-people) or the bathrooms should be marked, Males-XY and Females-XX and everyone should only enter the restroom that corresponds to their chromosomal makeup.

While we're at it, let's look at another "woke" agenda, "equity." Our constitution guarantees us equal opportunity but not equal outcome. Let's take race, for instance. By the concept of race equity in college and professional sports, all basketball teams should require the five players on the court to consist of 3 white, 2 black, (1 of whom would have to share part of his participation with a Hispanic player). A football team would then consist of: 6 whites, 3 blacks, and 2 Hispanics. Can you just imagine the referee's problem controlling substitutions? Sorry, I would not be interested in those games. I am "white," actually Caucasian, (and don't know why I am called white), but blacks (not sure why they are called "blacks" either), have proven themselves to be better at sports, than whites and that is what I am interested in, performance, not race! This "woke" stuff, for the most part is pure baloney. We all just need to love one another and do the best we can for ourselves and for our country.

Ralph Patterson

Bella Vista