LETTER: Coffee on the deck not so pleasant now

I used to look forwad to having coffee on the deck every morning during nice weather with the sounds of songbirds, the chatter of squirrels, the lowing of distant cows, and buzzer bees.

Not anymore. Those sounds have been replaced with the rumble of bulldozers and backhoes and the noise of chain saws and nail guns.

Not far from gone are forested areas, fields, farmland and God's green earth. This is being replaced with lick 'em stick 'em, slapped together cookie cutter houses.

So much for being stewards of this land.

Tom Hoffman

Bella Vista