February marriage licenses

The following are marriage licenses applied for during the month of March per Benton County Records:
March 1
Jeffrey John Buchwalter, 47, Fayetteville, and Jennifer Kay Summers, 43, Bella Vista
March 3
Joe Daniel Slocum, 63, and Christy Michelle Hutcheson, 47, both of Bella Vista
Russell Scott Wilson, 61, and Lori Michele Littrell, 52, both of Bella Vista
March 7
David Scott Cook, 48, and Melissa Ann Fry, 48, both of Bella Vista
Michael Alec Schwartz, 34, and Alicia Claire Troby, 30, both of Bella Vista
March 8
Keith Brandon Grant, 42, Bentonville, and Kristen Rae Tackett, 40, Bella Vista
March 9
David Lee Patterson, 70, and Sherry Ann McMasters, 54, both of Bella Vista
March 10
Michael Arthur Fisher, 81, Bella Vista, and Sharron Ann Braswell 76, Fayetteville
Joshua Giovanni Taracena, 24, and Kyra Jo Arnold, 24, both of Bella Vista
March 13
John Arnold Havens, 60, and Stephanie Kay Hubert, 61, both of Bella Vista
March 17
Travis Lee Arnold, 39, Bella Vista, and Amanda Lyona Bone, 34, Rogers
March 20
Andrew Earl Mitchell, 53, and Diane Elizabeth Koenning, 54, both of Bella Vista
March 21
Joshua Paul Moll, 41, Bella Vista, and Rebecca Ann Moll, 38, Rogers (both last names are Moll on record)
March 27
Joshua Taylor Ford, 29, and Jade Alexis Goodyear, 32, both of Bella Vista
March 28
Anthony Keenan Szymanski, 32, and Janeth Keirn, 36, both of Bella Vista