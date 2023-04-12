February marriage licenses

The following are marriage licenses applied for during the month of March per Benton County Records:

March 1

Jeffrey John Buchwalter, 47, Fayetteville, and Jennifer Kay Summers, 43, Bella Vista

March 3

Joe Daniel Slocum, 63, and Christy Michelle Hutcheson, 47, both of Bella Vista

Russell Scott Wilson, 61, and Lori Michele Littrell, 52, both of Bella Vista

March 7

David Scott Cook, 48, and Melissa Ann Fry, 48, both of Bella Vista

Michael Alec Schwartz, 34, and Alicia Claire Troby, 30, both of Bella Vista

March 8

Keith Brandon Grant, 42, Bentonville, and Kristen Rae Tackett, 40, Bella Vista

March 9

David Lee Patterson, 70, and Sherry Ann McMasters, 54, both of Bella Vista

March 10

Michael Arthur Fisher, 81, Bella Vista, and Sharron Ann Braswell 76, Fayetteville

Joshua Giovanni Taracena, 24, and Kyra Jo Arnold, 24, both of Bella Vista

March 13

John Arnold Havens, 60, and Stephanie Kay Hubert, 61, both of Bella Vista

March 17

Travis Lee Arnold, 39, Bella Vista, and Amanda Lyona Bone, 34, Rogers

March 20

Andrew Earl Mitchell, 53, and Diane Elizabeth Koenning, 54, both of Bella Vista

March 21

Joshua Paul Moll, 41, Bella Vista, and Rebecca Ann Moll, 38, Rogers (both last names are Moll on record)

March 27

Joshua Taylor Ford, 29, and Jade Alexis Goodyear, 32, both of Bella Vista

March 28

Anthony Keenan Szymanski, 32, and Janeth Keirn, 36, both of Bella Vista