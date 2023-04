Fairway notes

Tournaments

Knights of Columbus State Convention Golf Tournament

April 28 at Dogwood Golf Course

This tournament is a four-person scramble with registration at 7 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $65 per person ($260 per team) and includes green fee, cart, lunch, prizes for first and second place and CTP on holes, 2, 7 and 16. Payment may be made by credit card the day of tournament on Friday, April 28, or by check prior to April 14. Men will play from blue tees if 59 or younger; white tees if ages 60-74; and red tees if age 75 or older. Women will play from red tees if 69 or younger and gold tees if age 70 or older. For more information call Darrell Gates at 479-644-6319 or Michael Young at 479-381-5250. Dogwood Golf Course is located at 1 E. Euston Road in Bella Vista.

Golf Leagues

Women's 5+4-Hole Golf Association

The Bella Vista Women's 5+4-Hole Golf Association is accepting members for the 2023 golf season. Founded in 1973 the group welcomes Property Owners Association members who are relatively new to the game, as well as those who are good, experienced golfers. Most importantly, 5+4-Hole golf offers it all – fun, fellowship and exercise.

The group usually plays at Brittany Golf Course where golfers have the option to walk or use carts. Other courses will be played on a few dates. Play is on Mondays from April through October. Members score the first five holes of play, after which players can quit or finish out the nine-hole course. A variety of games are played (scrambles, closest to the pin, longest drive, etc.) and no handicaps are used.

Play starts in April, weather permitting, at Brittany. Sign up to play at the golf course once play starts in April or email Judy Schenk at [email protected]

Annual dues are $15. Make checks payable to Women's 5+4-Hole Golf Association. For more information and a registration form go to https://sites.google.com/site/bv5wga/.

Women's 9-Hole Golf Association Preseason

It may still feel like winter, but the Bella Vista golf season is just a few weeks away. Women's preseason golf started Monday, March 6, sponsored by the Bella Vista 9-Hole Women's Golf Association. All women golfers are welcome.

These are fun events. The association plays 9 holes on Monday mornings during the month of March at the Berksdale Golf Course in Bella Vista. Golfers play their own ball and record/post their own scores. The association welcomes new golfers or those who have been playing for a long time. All skill levels are welcome and it is not necessary to join the group or be a Property Owners Association member to play.

It is a wonderful opportunity to brush up on golfing skills, meet new friends and enjoy being outside. For more information and to sign up, go to the website at bv9wga.com. With questions contact Susan Nuttall, [email protected] or 630-217-8214.

Men's 9-Hole Golf Association

The Bella Vista Men's 9-Hole Golf Association is currently seeking membership applications for the 2023 golf season. Play is every Wednesday with tee times, all flights playing the red tees with gold and white optional for the season, four handicapped flights and weekly sponsored hole prizes. There is also a spring banquet and a fall banquet.

Applications are available in the pro shops and can be downloaded from the Property Owners Association's website as well as the 9-hole golf association's website: sites.google.com/site/bv9mga2020. For additional information please call Dale Schofield, membership chair, at 479-553-7067.

Women's 18-Hole Golf League

Spring is coming so it is time to think about joining a golf league. The Bella Vista Women's 18-hole golf league is looking for new members. The group plays on Thursday mornings, from April through October, visiting all the 18-hole courses in Bella Vista. The weekly games are a mixture of individual and group games and are handicapped so that all players have opportunities to play with golfers of similar and different abilities.

The league offers scrambles and team games as well as individual low gross/low net competitions and plays these and a wide variety of games throughout the year to add some challenge to any golfers' morning.

Those who would like to join this fun and friendly group of women should contact the membership chairperson, Ronnie Nelson, at [email protected] More information about the league and the 2023 membership application can be found at bvwgc.com.

Oldes Men's 9-Hole Golf Group

The Oldes Men's 9-Hole Golf Group is seeking new members for the 2023 golf season. Play is on Tuesday mornings. The group plays from the red tees and all Bella Vista golf courses are played. The group usually plays a Texas Scramble and all events are handicapped. There is no fee to join, but a $3 entry fee per event is requested. This is a social golf group with a goal of making new friends. Players of all skill levels are welcome. Contact Barry Owen at [email protected] or 479-876-8432.