Cards and Games

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners March 30 were Tim Spaight (first) and Marty Watson (second).

Play is every Thursday at 10 a.m at Papa Mike's, located at 2 Kingsdale Lane, with an open invitation to all.

Monday Potluck 'N Games

Winners on April 3 in the game of 3 to 13 were: Table One -- Jean Meadows (first) and Kathy Ayres (second); Table Two -- Mabel Ashline (first) and Bob Bower (second).

Winners in Texas Canasta were Winona Brackeen (first) and Sharon Bower (second).

This group meets every Monday at 5 p.m. for potluck and games at the First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Tuesday/Thursday

Duplicate Bridge

Swiss Team Winners on March 23 were Gary Stumbo, Jay Lacy, Fay Frey and Maxine McClain.

Winners March 30 were Joe Warren and Michael Schomaker (North-South); and Barbara Francis and Melvin Briley (East-West).

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

Second Thursday

Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies on the second Thursday of every month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Lane, just off Lancashire and east of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite game. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. This is the place for those who are new to the area and looking for some card-playing friends.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks to share with the group are welcome. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

St. Bernard's

Charitable Bingo

Bingo is played the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in Parrish Hall at St. Bernard's Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Lane. A snack bar is available during Bingo as well. All are welcome.

St. Bernard Second

Monday Pinochle

This double deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Lane. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-685-5376 for further details.

Email scores to [email protected]