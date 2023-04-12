Bella Vista couple accused of sex crimes and providing drugs and alcohol to girls

BENTONVILLE -- A Bella Vista couple is accused of having sexual contact with girls and providing them with drugs and alcohol.

Jason Worley, 38, was arrested in connection with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual indecency with a child, internet stalking of a child, two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance, four counts of misdemeanor delivery of a controlled substance, manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, four counts of endangering welfare of a minor, four counts of contributing to delinquency of a minor and four counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

He was arrested March 23 and later released from the Benton County Jail after posting a $100,000 bond.

Jennifer Worley, 38, also was arrested Thursday in connection with sexual assault, sexual indecency with a child, manufacturing a controlled substance, four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, four counts of contributing to delinquency of a minor, furnishing alcohol to a minor and failure to notify by a mandated reporter. She was released from the county jail after posting a $75,000 bond.

Prosecutors have not filed formal charges against the couple.

Their arrests stem from an investigation by the Bella Vista Police Department that started when police received a report accusing Jason Worley of sexually assaulting a girl, according to court documents. Police later received a complaint concerning allegations Worley had sexually abused three other girls, according to a probable cause affidavit.

One of the girls reported Worley had touched her inappropriately, according to the affidavit.

Police learned Worley had sent one of the girls sexually explicit photographs via SnapChat, according to the affidavit. The affidavit references Worley sending other girls illicit messages via SnapChat.

The affidavit accused Worley of providing clonazepam and marijuana to the girls. Worley and his wife are accused of furnishing alcohol to all the underage girls that frequented their residence, according to court documents.

The investigation revealed Worley had a marijuana growing setup in a closet with a ventilation system and there was also a safe in the closet containing the drug paraphernalia he would share with the girls for smoking marijuana, the affidavit states.

One girl reported she had trouble remembering events because of all the drugs and alcohol she was given while at the Worleys' house, according to the affidavit.

A mother called police to report she found a video on her daughter's cellphone showing her smoking from a bong while Jennifer Worley was in the background fondling the girl over her shirt and reaching underneath the shirt, according to the affidavit.

Jennifer Worley is a registered nurse and accused of the failure to notify charge because as a nurse she is a mandated reporter and did not inform authorities of the sexual assault claims against her husband.

Jennifer Worley's arraignment is set for 8 a.m. May 8 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's court. Jason Worley's arraignment is set for 8 a.m. May 1 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's court.

Judges ordered the Worleys not to have any unsupervised contact with minors.