Bella Vista Club News

Apple Computer Users Club

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club will meet at the Bella Vista Public Library's Community Room on Thursday, April 13, at 5 p.m. (Note: This is a departure from the normal meeting time of the first Thursday of the month.) April's meeting will focus on iCloud and the Cloud in general, what it is, how it works and how to use it. Monthly meeting agendas include discussions and demonstrations of Apple software and hardware, including tips for using Apple devices like iPhone's, iPads and Mac Computers.

All levels of experience with Apple devices are welcome to attend. Information: 479-899-5531.

NARFE

Bella Vista Chapter 1547 will meet Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. in the community room of First Community Bank located at 21196 Hwy. 71 South in Pineville (just north of Walmart and McDonald's). Snacks and beverages will be available. There will be a drawing for a $25 gift card to a local restaurant. The speaker will be Dustie Meads who will discuss driftwood art. All current and retired federal employees and their spouses are welcome.

Brainteasers

Brainteasers will meet Wednesday, April 19, at 3 p.m. in the community room of the Bella Vista Public Library located at 11 Dickens Place. The club regularly meets on the third Wednesday of each month. All are welcome to attend. Contact [email protected] for more information.

Mystery Book Club

Bella Vista's Mystery Book Club will meet Wednesday, April 19, at 4 p.m. in the conference room of the Bella Vista Public Library. This month's read is a book with a Scandinavian setting or by a Scandinavian author. The club regularly meets on the third Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. Information: [email protected]

Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale hiking club will hike Wednesday, April 19, in the Marinoni Scenic Area on the Ozark Highland Trail (six miles out and back), with an option to hike to High Bank Falls (0.7 miles out and back). Information: 479-721-2193, bvhikingclub.com or [email protected]

Garden Club

The Bella Vista Garden Club will meet on Wednesday, April 26, at Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. Social time will start at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting at 10 a.m. The program speaker this month will be Lynn Sciumbato, founder and operator of Morning Star Rehabilitation Center, presenting the program "Ecology and Rehabilitation of Birds of Prey." Club member Tony LiCausi will present "What's New in Horticulture -- Natural/Organic Mulches."

The club's meetings are regularly held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at Bella Vista Community Church. Visitors are always welcome. Information: bellavistagardenclub.com.

Computer Club

The monthly general meetings are open to the public and are held on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in room 1001 of the BVCC John Ruehle Training Center.

The Bella Vista Computer Club has scheduled the following programs for April:

April 19, 9 a.m.-noon -- Help Clinic (in Suite 208)

April 21, 1-3 p.m. -- "Genealogy SIG" (in the Training Center)

Information: bvcomputerclub.org

Clay Studio

The Clay Studio at Wishing Spring Gallery offers classes for intermediate hand-building, wheel throwing and children's classes. Information: wishingspringgallery.net.

Embroiderers

The Bella Vista Chapter EGA (Embroiderers Guild of America) meets monthly in the Meeting Hall of the Shiloh Museum campus in Springdale. No stitching experience is necessary and anyone interested in needlework is welcome. The club meets on the third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The April educational program will feature paper piecing techniques led by Darlene of Sew Graceful. This project requires a prepaid kit fee. Information: bellavistaega.org.

Fly Tyers Club

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club meets on Thursdays in the lower level of the United Lutheran Church in Bella Vista, located at the corner of Forest Hills Boulevard and Cooper Road. Social hour begins at 9 a.m. followed by the meeting at 10 a.m. Access to the meeting room is through the main doors of the church building. Information: sites.google.com/view/bellavistaflytyersclub.

Email club information to [email protected] Space in the paper will dictate the number of club news items to print in the paper each week. The Weekly Vista will first take items that include an upcoming date and fill any remaining space with various items.