Bella Vista church news

Bella Vista

Community Church

A special community event -- Women's Conference: "Building a Heart Like His" -- is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., featuring nationally known speaker Sue Donaldson. There is a $5 registration fee that includes lunch. Stop by the church to purchase a ticket or call the church office for any additional information at 479-855-1126.

Hand Bell Choir meets on Wednesday from 4:30-5:20 p.m. immediately followed by the Chancel Choir from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Director Mike Walkup welcomes anyone who is willing to share their gift of music. Contact him at [email protected] about participating.

Like to play an instrument or sing? Joyful Noise is a community instrumental ensemble and chorus meeting the second and fourth Sundays from 4-5:30 p.m. Contact the church office for more information.

BVCC offers many community activities to include Prayer Fellowship, Bible Studies, Community Life Groups, Men's Ping Pong, Paper Crafters, Blankets of Love and Prayer Shawl Ministry. Call the church office for more information.

United Lutheran Church

Bella Vista

Friday, April 14, United Lutheran will host the 2nd Friday Heart of Fellowship Coffeehouse with two entertainers. First will be the Highland Winds followed by a magic act "Magic! Just for Fun." The entertainment begins at 6 p.m. and includes specialty coffees, appetizers and great fellowship. All are welcome to attend this free event. (Please note that 2nd Fridays will take a summer break and return in the Fall.)

Saturday, May 13, at 5 p.m. will kick off the first Intranational Village Food Festival with a Louisiana Shrimp Boil. Cost is $15 and limited meals are available so reservations are recommended. Call the church office for reservations at 479-855-1325.

United Lutheran Church will open up its parking lot on the corner of Cooper and Forrest Hills Road for those who would like to sell their items at the Bella Vista Citywide Garage Sale April 28-29. Anyone interested in renting a parking spot is asked to call the church office for more information at 479-855-1325.

The Second Annual Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Festival will be held three days this year: Oct. 19-21. If interested in reserving a booth please contact the church office for more information.

Bella Vista

Lutheran Church

BVLC Women in Mission is an outreach ministry program which includes ongoing projects of Prayer Shawls, Quilting and Lutheran World Relief School Kits. The Quilters meet the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 8:30 a.m.

Choir rehearsals are on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m.

GriefShare classes are every Tuesday afternoon from 2-4 p.m. in the library. This is a support group for those that have lost a loved one.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon to serve the people in our community that are in need.

Highland Christian Church (DoC)

Highland Christian Church will host a Red Cross Blood Drive on May 16, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Please register at redcrossblood.org and register under Highland Christian Church, Bella Vista. The church is located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Presbyterian Church

of Bella Vista

Students from United Campus Ministry at the University of Arkansas will lead worship on Sunday, April 16, at 10 a.m.

Activities open to the community include the Exercise Group, which meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. in the fellowship hall; the Busy Hands knit and crochet group, which meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby; and the Fun with Writing group, which meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Parlor.

Beautiful Savior

Lutheran Church

Free senior exercise classes are available to the community at 1 p.m. on Monday (dance aerobics); Wednesday (aerobics); and Friday (walk aerobics). All are welcome.

Village Bible Church

Each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Village Bible hosts a Praise & Prayer Service that is open to all.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The church currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 250 families.

Village Baptist Church

Village Baptist Church will host the John Brown University Cathedral Choir on Sunday, April 16, at 6 p.m. The church is located at 380 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista.

Highlands Church -- A United

Methodist Congregation

The Highlands Flea and Boutique to be held Friday, April 28, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., and Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m.-noon. This 28th annual event will be held at Highlands Church and hosted by the United Methodist Women. All proceeds are donated to local women's and children's charities. Items for sale will include: furniture, household items, jewelry, collectables, tools, lawn and garden, baked goods and much more.

Bella Vista Christian Fellowship

The Bella Vista Christian Fellowship is a gathering of Christians seeking meaningful Christian worship and genuine Christian fellowship. It is ecumenical in design, non-denominational, open communion and all are welcome.

The life and ministry of the Bella Vista Christian Fellowship is administered by the members. Pastor Richard A. Solberg leads Sunday worship, but the organization and direction of the fellowship is assumed by the laity. This is a lay-led fellowship where everyone has a sense of ownership and responsibility.

They meet every Sunday at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of St. Bernard's Catholic Church located at 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. They welcome both Christians and seekers to worship. Questions can be answered by emaiing [email protected]