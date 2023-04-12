Bella Vista, Bentonville, restaurant inspections

Editor's note: The Arkansas Department of Health is changing how it labels violations. During this process, both newer and older terms may appear.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

March 27

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

1406 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager. Employee entered the kitchen area and donned gloves without washing his hands.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Fresh Donuts

10 Cunningham Lane, Bella Vista

Priority violations: Filling in bags stored on a package of raw bacon in the refrigerator. Using trash bags to store dough in refrigerator.

Priority foundation violations: Employee washing plastic serving baskets and baking trays without a step for sanitizing. Spray bottles of sanitizers and water bottles were not labeled. No test strips.

Core violations: Bags of donut mix and flour stored on the floor. Mixers and containers have a build-up of food debris. Floors have a build-up of debris under the tables.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Gusano's Pizza

2905 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 9, Bentonville

Priority violations: Sliced tomatoes in ice bath were at 52 degrees. Garlic and herb butter is labeled as "keep refrigerated" and was temped at 67 degrees on counter.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Ceiling and walls in dish room have an accumulation of food residue and dust. Outsides of sauce containers and shelves in front pizza make area have an accumulation of food residue.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Las Fajitas

42 Sugar Creek Center, Bella Vista

Priority violations: Package of raw bacon on a pan stored above pan with cheese. A package of sliced luncheon meat was stored in direct contact with the package of raw bacon.

Priority foundation violations: Menu has a disclosure but the menu lacks asterisking by the food item.

Core violations: Ice scoop is cracked along top of scoop.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Taqueria Real Jacona

2308 S.E. 28th St., Suite 4, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No CFM documentation available. No paper towels available at back-of-house handsink. Cardboard boxes of food items and mesh bags of produce being stored directly on floor of dry storage area. Plastic bowl being used to scoop cooked beans from bulk container to smaller container for heating. Posted permit expired.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

March 28

Cacahuzintle Un Pedacito De Mexico

1103 Lockheed St., Apt. A, Bentonville

Priority violations: Raw chicken stored above cut onions and pico de gallo.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager. Manager could not locate chlorine test strips. Accumulation of grease and food residue on storage shelves and floors/walls.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Johnny Brusco's New York Style Pizza

700 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 10, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Back door propped open.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Mama Fu's Asian House

700 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 12, Bentonville

Priority violations: Egg roll at 56 degrees and dumpling at 58 degrees in cold-hold unit. Sprouts, liquid egg product and noodles at 44 degrees in walk-in cooler.

Priority foundation violations: Cold-hold unit on left when facing lobby from kitchen cannot hold food items at 41 degrees or below. Walk-in cooler was holding items at 44 degrees.

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager available upon request.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter

860 N.W. Vaughn Road, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: PIC says she has taken the CFM course, but does not have a copy of the certificate.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

The Hive

200 N.E. A St., Bentonville

Priority violations: No sanitizer at bar three-compartment sink. Temperature reached 154 degrees on plate.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Facility is fermenting cabbage for flavor but holding/using for longer than the 7-day discard rule.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Wingate Inn

7400 S.W. Old Farm Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Packages of cream cheese are not at 41 degrees or below. Multiple spray bottles within the kitchen and storage area that appear to be bottles that contain a certain chemical, but bottles have been used for other chemicals. Not all bottles labeled, some bottles have the same label but different color chemicals.

Priority foundation violations: Bags of omelets in the refrigerator not date-marked. No thermometer in the sundry cooler where the sandwiches are stored. Facility does not have a thermometer with the appropriate temperature range to check cold foods and hot foods.

Core violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Wet towels on the counter not stored in sanitizer, repeat violation. No color indicator with the sanitizer test strips. Permit posted is expired.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

March 29

Fitness Center - Kiosk

1701 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Permit expired.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Kennedy Coffee / SK Coffeeroasting Co., LLC

2501 S.E. 14th St., Suite 1, Bentonville

Priority violations: Three-compartment sink sanitize basin 0 ppm chlorine solution.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No handwash signage at kitchen handsink. Personal employee items located through out prep area. Permit expired.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Las Fajitas

1402 S.E. Shane Lane, Bentonville

Priority violations: Multiple food contact surfaces (plates, bowls and containers) in clean dish area had areas with food residue on them. Container of salsa in ice bath at 53 degrees. In-use wiping cloths stored in wiping bucket at 0 ppm chlorine.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Pho Palace / DBA Bubble Tea House

1402 Shane Lane, Suite 10, Bentonville

Priority violations: Person (child) not necessary to the retail food establishment operations in food preparation area. No paper towels at handwash sink.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager. No quat test strips available. Surfaces throughout kitchen have an accumulation of food residue.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

March 30

Angus Jack Burgers And Fries, LLC

1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Jersey Mike's Subs

3316 S.W. I St., Suite 2, Bentonville

Priority violations: Sanitizer was empty at three-compartment sink and was not dispensing at appropriate concentration (150-400 ppm quat).

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

March 31

Thomas Jefferson Elementary School

810 Bella Vista Road, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No quaternary ammonium test strips.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

March 28 -- Airport Stop, 7403 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville; Culver's, 1003 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Dollar General, 8100 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

March 30 -- The Goddard School, 3702 S.W. H St., Bentonville; Tiger Athletic Baseball Concession, 1702 S.E. J St., Bentonville; Tiger Athletic Basketball Gym Concession, 1702 S.E. J St., Bentonville; Tiger Athletic Football Concession, 1702 S.E. J St., Bentonville; Tiger Athletic Track And Field Concession, 1702 S.E. J St., Bentonville

March 31 -- Delta Biscuit Company, 900 S. Main St., Bentonville